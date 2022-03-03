TURBOTVILLE — Scott Johnson has been tough on the Milheim family.
Although neither Kaden nor his brother Cameron have beaten the Muncy junior, a returning PIAA silver medalist, the brothers and their coach all agree that wrestling guys like Johnson should help them get closer to attaining their goals.
Kaden, a junior 126-pounder, and Cameron, a freshman at 138, are competing in the Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport High School, the final qualifier for next weekend’s state tournament in Hershey.
Kaden (38-5) finished second in the District 4 tournament last week, losing 6-3 to Johnson, and has landed on the same side of the bracket as the Indians’ standout in the regional. Cameron also finished second, losing 3-1 to Meadowbrook Christian junior Cade Wirnsberger, and will be on the opposite side from his rival.
Cameron is 35-8 in his first season, with one of those losses coming Jan. 3 to Johnson, 3-1. Kaden also lost to Johnson by a 14-4 major decision when they were freshmen.
Johnson is one of many high-caliber opponents with whom the Milheims have been competing, all with the purpose of preparing them to go as far as they can in the sport.
Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said it is all part of the plan to prepare them for the challenges ahead.
The Defenders this year competed in the Bob Rohm, King of the Mountain and MyHouse Trojan Wars in search of the best competition.
There was no easing freshman Cameron into the fray.
“Everybody he’s lost to has a state medal, and he’s beaten guys that have medaled at states,” Betz said. “It just seems like he was a magnet at the tournaments with tough brackets and a lot of state medalists.”
Cameron went 0-2 at King of the Mountain.
“It was case of another brutal draw with Riley Bower (Williamsport) and Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional),” Betz added.
Solomon is a returning state champion, and Bower finished eighth last year, both in Class 3A.
In the Trojan Wars, Betz noted, Cameron topped returning 2A state medalist Nolen Zeigler of West Perry, beating him 1-0, and later lost in sudden victory to returning 3A medalist Kelly Kaskos of Perkiomen Valley.
“Every time they step on the mat, I feel like their level of preparation and mental focus is high, and I think they are able to win against pretty much anybody,” Betz said of the brothers.
Should they achieve their goal of a berth in the state tournament next week, Betz said that rather than predicting their outcomes: “I just look for them to be excited about each match they have.”
After dealing with a pair of brothers this season, Betz will work with a trio of Milheim brothers next season when now eighth-grader Reagan joins the team.
Betz is excited about the opportunity, and said that he hopes that their weights will work out so that they can be spaced out in the lineup.
Kaden, though, was the one who started this latest band of Defender brothers.
“In first grade, I told my parents I wanted to do a sport,” he recalled. “My dad (Aaron, a former wrestler) asked if I wanted to try wrestling, and I agreed.”
Kaden liked wrestling from the start, although he said it took him a while to pick it up.
“I won one match my first year and only a handful the second year,” he said. “I didn’t get average or decent until about four years into it when we opened up our own club.”
Aaron Milheim rented an old warehouse, put mats in it and invited wrestlers to come and work out.
“That’s when I got serious about it, and I worked through the summer,’’ said Kaden, whose only other sport was swimming several years ago.
Cameron began wrestling because of his older brother.
“Watching him was what took me into it. I didn’t pick it up super-fast, but I think I started to progress quicker than (Kaden) did,” Cameron said.
He agreed that the quality of kids he has wrestled will toughen him for what lies ahead in the postseason, including another meeting with Wirnsberger.
His first varsity loss came to Wirnsberger (3-1) after getting a pin and technical fall in his first two varsity bouts. Since then, he has beaten Wirnsberger in the Central Sectional final, and lost to him in the district final.
“We are good friends, and we talk with each other all the time,” Cameron said, adding that he and Wirnsberger have worked out in the summer and “We get along really well.”
Meanwhile, Kaden has a belief in himself that he can reverse the previous results on Johnson, he of the 103-10 career record (34-1 this season).
Having previously lost to him 14-4, Kaden believed he would see a better result in the district final.
“I felt pretty confident. I had a game plan. When I wrestled him as a freshman, we were at 113 and I was up from 106 and he majored me,” he said.
Just like the first time, Kaden said he learns from every loss and, after the 6-3 defeat to Johnson, he is studying and learning what he needs to fix.
Kaden said one thing that has held him back in the past has been moments of lost concentration.
He said that he would go into a match knowing what he had to do in different situations but would lose focus long enough to forget what to do.
But now?
“I’m feeling very comfortable every match. I feel like I can beat anybody I go up against,” he said.
Betz said Kaden now has a better understanding of himself and the position which he is good.
“He really tries to control a match and put himself where he has the best chance of scoring,” the coach said. “As a young wrestler, he would let guys dictate the match but now he is controlling it.
“He controls the match calmly rather than becoming sporadic or thrashing around. He has really grown to understand (where he needs to be). He has spent a lot of time perfecting his craft and knowing where he’s at.
“Over the summer he developed more with steps on his feet and more on the top position which has made him more versatile and he’s hard to score on. He’s coming at you the whole match.’’
Cameron said he also continues to learn, and his first goal was to win a sectional title, which he did two weeks ago by defeating Wirnsberger.
“My main goal this year is to get a state medal,” he said.
Although it is only someone’s opinion, Cameron is ranked No. 9 (with Winsberger No. 3) in the latest Pa Power Rankings.
“Cam is the most cerebral wrestler I have coached in my 20 years of being a head coach or assistant,” Betz said. “He doesn’t wait until after the match to make adjustments, he makes adjustments mid-match.”
The coach said that he will adjust to limit the opponent’s ability to score.
“It’s kind of neat to watch,” Betz added. “He is one of the craftiest wrestlers on top.”
Betz also said both Cam and Kaden have shown the ability to reverse results from losses.
Kaden was denied a state berth in last year’s reduced field state tournament (because of the COVID-19 protocols) by a loss to South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner. It was his second loss to the Mountie, but in last week week’s district semifinals, he turned the tables with a 2-0 decision.
Betz said Cam and Kaden have not always been close in weight but now that they are drilling partners, they are pushing each other in the practice room.
He said that, as typical brothers, things sometimes get contentious but “the coaches laugh a little bit sometimes at just the way the brothers kind of handle things and they ultimately make each other better.”