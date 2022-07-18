The Daily Item
Two Valley wrestlers secured All-America honors at the 2023 USMC Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D., on Monday.
Warrior Run standout Cameron Milheim finished fourth in the Under-16 bracket at 145 pounds, while Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich wrestled all the way back after falling into the consolation bracket to reach the third-place bout at 285 pounds in Junior Freestyle.
Milheim went 8-2 overall at the tournament, including a rally from 9-0 down to earn a dramatic 10-9 win in a consolation bout. Milheim, who was seventh at 138 pounds in the PIAA Class 2A state tournament in March, lost twice to fellow PIAA medalist Collin Gaj in the bracket.
Gaj edged Milheim 7-4 in the quarterfinals, then 4-2 in the third-place bout. Gaj finished fourth at 145 pounds in the PIAA 3A championships in March.
Ulrich forfeited his first bout, then won eight consecutive consolation matches to reach today’s bronze-medal bout against two-time Florida state champion Ethan Vergara. In his eight-bout win streak, Ulrich outscored his opponents 72-6, including a 14-3 win over New Jersey state medalist Max Acciardi in the consolation semifinal and a pin of Oklahoma state champion Hayden Simpson.
Ulrich is a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist for the Wildcats. He finished third at the PIAA championships in March.
Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger went 2-2 in the Junior bracket at 145 pounds.