A different philosophy helped Kaden Milheim to his best season yet. However, the confidence he gained from some early-season challenges was just as important for the Warrior Run junior.
Milheim entered the season with a career mark of 35-13 and no state tournament appearances, but more than doubled his two-year win total this season, going 44-7 and earning the PIAA Class 2A bronze medal at 132 pounds.
He earned bonus points in 29 of his wins, including 20 falls, and he has never been pinned in his career.
In a season in which no Valley wrestler made it to the state finals, Milheim was one of four to finish third. For his outstanding season, Milheim was selected as The Daily Item Wrestler of the Year.
Milheim missed the state tournament last season by two points when COVID-19 protocols reduced the field in Hershey to eight, with only four instead of five moving on from the regional.
“I think he would have medaled (at states) last year, but you have to go with the hand you’re dealt,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said.
Milheim won 14 matches in a row midseason, and said the stretch did a lot to boost his confidence.
“When you go on a win streak like that, your confidence builds and going into a match you feel like you can beat anybody,” he said.
However, it is also possible to gain confidence from losses, and Milheim proved that in the December King of the Mountain Tournament at Lock Haven University.
Betz said Milheim’s two losses in the tournament, in which he finished fifth at 132 pounds, came to a subsequent state runner-up and three-time state medalist, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, and freshman Maddox Shaw, of Thomas Jefferson, who finished third in the 3A state tournament.
He followed with a win over former state runner-up Calan Bollman, of Chestnut Ridge, to finish fifth.
“When you’re beating someone to finish out a tournament who was a state finalist, it gives you a certain level of confidence,” Betz said. “I think that set the tone for him.”
Betz added that Milheim’s only other early-season loss was a 5-3 decision in the Trojan Wars, in Chambersburg, to a now three-time Maryland state champion, Michael Pizzuto, who enters his senior season at 99-0.
Milheim rebounded to beat eventual state medalist Eli Bounds, of Boiling Springs, to finish third.
“The biggest difference for Kaden is having the confidence in the areas where he is good and trying to dictate the matches, getting into places that were good for him,” Betz said. “He was putting himself into positions where he was better at scoring.”
Milheim cited his District 4 tournament win over South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner as an example of how a different strategy helped turn things around for him.
He had never beaten Gardner, including a loss to him in the D4 Central Section Tournament. The next week, in the district semifinals, he changed his approach, and became more strategic.
“I think I wrestled a smarter match, and I wasn’t over aggressive, taking bad shots where he would get in on me,” Milheim said. “I played it smart, and only shot when I knew I could secure the takedown.”
The result was a 2-0 win for the Defender.
Both he and his coach said that win gave Milheim a more positive outlook in the rest of the postseason.
“With someone like Gardner, who is really good on his feet — and Kaden’s good on his feet — it’s a matter of trying to put himself in the position where he was good at scoring, rather than let Gardner dictate the action,” Betz said.
Betz said Milheim was able to score and force Gardner to choose his position.
The coach said that another difference for Milheim this year was that — unlike previous seasons where he was one of the less-experienced wrestlers on the team — “he evolved into a leadership role, and I think that helped him become a better wrestler.”
Milheim also said having his freshman brother, Cameron, as a teammate, was an advantage for him.
“That was a very cool change, and we pushed each other throughout the year,” he said. “We had friendly competition on who can get the most wins, takedowns and points. We encouraged each other and being practice partners made each other a lot better.”
Next year, the Warrior Run lineup will include three Milheim brothers as rising freshman Reagan will join the varsity.
Meanwhile Kaden continues to work for next year by training at a club in State College and competing with his brothers in state and national tournaments.
All three are qualified for this summer’s freestyle state tournament at the Spooky Nook complex in Lancaster.
Betz said he will do his part to help Kaden Milheim achieve his goal of a state title by continuing to seek the best challenges for him next season, just as he knows Kaden Milheim will do in the offseason.
“He will look for challenges in the summer and fall and get around good people to make himself better,” Betz said.