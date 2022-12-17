Cameron Milheim beat a pair of wrestlers ranked in the top in Pennsylvania on Saturday to claim the 152-pound title at the King of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain.
The Defenders finished sixth as a team in a tournament that included five returning state champions. Two of those state champions — Central Mountain's Dalton Perry and State College's Pierson Manville — met in the final at 139 pounds. In addition to Cameron Milheim's gold, the Defenders got a third-place finish from state No. 1 Kaden Milheim and a fourth-place finish from freshman Reagan Milheim.
Cameron Milheim, seventh at states as a freshman last year and ranked fourth at 152 in Class 2A statewide, topped two 3A wrestlers in the semifinals and final to claim gold.
Just to reach the semifinals, Cameron Milheim outlasted Mifflin County's Parker Kearns, ranked 17th in 3A, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He then needed the ultimate tie-break to edge Cumberland Valley state qualifier Gabriel Belga, ranked 10th in 3A, 3-2. In the title bout, he toppled Central York's Carter Davis, eighth in 3A, 6-3.
All three Milheims reached the semifinals. Reagan, a freshman, won in the ultimate tiebreak, 5-3, over Hickory's Connor Saylor to set up a semifinal matchup with Perry, Central Mountain's returning state champ at 139 pounds. Perry hit an early four-point move before Milheim stayed close throughout in a 7-4 loss. Reagan Milheim lost the consolation final, 3-1 to finish four. Perry was edged by Manville in the finals, a matchup of 2021 state champs.
At 145, Kaden Milheim reached the semifinals with a 5-0 quarterfinal win before he lost in sudden victory to State College's Asher Cunningham — ranked 8th in 3A — in the semifinals. In the third-place bout, he dominated Hempfield's Braden Edward to finish third.
King of the Mountain
At Central Mountain HS
Local results
Championship quarterfinals
139: Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run) dec. Connor Saylor (Hickory), UTB 5-3; 145: Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run) dec. Braden Edwards (Hempfield), 5-0; 152: Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run) dec. Parker Kearns (Mifflin County), 6-4;
Consolation round 4
133: Rocco Fratelli (Northern York) pinned Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain), 4:59; 133: Elias Long (Central York) dec. Samuel Hall (Warrior Run), 5-3; 139: Beck Babb (Boyertown) dec. Lane Schadel (Line Mountain), 7-3; 160: Nico Zanella (Burrell) dec. Isaiah Betz (Warrior Run), 3-0; 172: Carter Weaverling (State College) pinned Cole Shupp (Warrior Run), 2:24
Championship semifinals
139: Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) dec. Reagan Milheim, 7-4; 145: Asher Cunningham (State College) dec. Kaden Milheim, SV-1 5-0; 152: Cameron Milheim dec. Gabriel Belga (Cumberland Valley), TB-1 3-2
Consolation semifinals
139: Reagan Milheim dec. Mason Karkoska (Owen J. Roberts), 5-0; 145: Kaden Milheim dec. Wyatt Dillon (Central York), 2-0
Third-place bouts
139: Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Reagan Milheim, 3-1; 145: Kaden Milheim maj. dec. Braden Edwards (Hempfield), 15-2
Championship Finals
152: Cameron Milheim dec. Carter Davis (Central York), 6-3