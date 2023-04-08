The Daily Item
Poring through the resumes of contenders for The Daily Item’s Wrestler of the Year, two names continued to emerge slightly ahead of others.
When it came to nit-picking and splitting hairs to determine a winner, it became apparent not much separated seniors Kaden Milheim and Cade Wirnsberger.
They both had impressive postseason runs to cap stellar careers. They both had big wins over high-level opponents. The pair split two matches against each other this year at 145 pounds.
So the two Division I signees — Milheim is heading to American, Wirnsberger to wrestle for his father at Bucknell — share Daily Item Wrestler of the Year honors.
Wirnsberger capped his career with three state medals, including a state silver this year. Milheim finished third for the second year in a row.
The only thing keeping the two from a state finals matchup was Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Vince Bouzakis. A former Wyoming Seminary standout, Bouzakis beat Milheim 1-0 in the PIAA semifinals and then edged Wirnsberger 3-2 in the final to claim gold as he competed at states for the first time.
Not much if anything separated the two local standouts. The two met twice this year. Wirnsberger won in the Central Section final, 2-1. Milheim blanked Wirnsberger 3-0 in the district final.
Milheim, the oldest of the three state medalist brothers who led Warrior Run to the District 4 team and tournament titles, finished the year 49-4 and 128-24 for his career.
His four losses this year were Bouzakis (a state champion), Wirnsberger (a state runner-up), State College’s Asher Cunningham (3A state fourth-place finisher) and Patrick Jordan (Virginia state champion).
As a freshman and sophomore with the Defenders, Milheim was 35-13 and missed states by one victory as a sophomore. Last year he burst onto the scene, going 44-7, reaching the state semifinals before finishing third.
This year, he won his first district and regional titles and again advanced to the state semifinals. After losing there by one point, he won the final two matches of his career to finish third.
Wirnsberger, a three-time state medalist, improved his standing every year at states. He finished sixth as a sophomore, fourth as a junior and then second this March. He ended the season 41-4 and 141-26 in his career.
His four losses this year were to Bouzakis (a state champion), Milheim (a state bronze medalist), Benton’s Chase Burke (a state seventh-place finisher) and Sam Cartella (prep school national champion).
Wirnsberger was 32-4 as a freshman, winning section and district titles before missing states with a fifth-place finish at regionals. He won another section title as a sophomore and finished sixth in his first state meet as a sophomore. Like Milheim, he reached the state semifinals as a junior before falling into the consolation bracket and settling for third.
This season, he had one of the toughest routes to the final in any weight class. He faced fifth-ranked Max Stein of Faith Christian in the opener, then beat No. 6 Trent Hoover of Hickey and No. 4 Ryan Lawler of Bishop McDevitt just to reach the final against top-ranked Bouzakis.