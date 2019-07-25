Perhaps the biggest off-the-field news during last Thursday’s Big Ten Media Days opener was the announcement of Matt Millen’s return to the Big Ten Network this fall.
The former Penn State and NFL defensive player suffered from amyloidosis and left his role at the network last October. Millen underwent heart transplant surgery on Christmas Eve but made it back to Happy Valley in April as an analyst for the Blue-White Game.
Millen’s return to was extra special due to the many memories and relationships he’s formed over the years.
“It’s comfortable, and I know a lot of people up there, and it was easy to do,” Millen said last Friday. “I know the team, and I’m comfortable with the coaches up there. It was an easy place to be.”
Millen will be thrust back into full-time action when the college football season begins next month. So far, his recovery has been met with little resistance.
“I haven’t had any problems,” Millen said. “I’m really fortunate, from what I’ve been told, so I haven’t had any setbacks or anything. Just keep knocking on wood and keep moving forward. Speaking of wood, I’m back to doing everything, so I’m in the shop every day. I can get up that mountain by my house now, so things are going pretty well.”
Millen wasn’t just in Chicago last week for the news about his return to television. He also spoke with Penn State’s James Franklin and later shared his thoughts regarding the upcoming season.
“I had them in the spring so I know there are a couple of young players,” Millen said. “They’re going to be really talented, they’re going to be a fast team and they’re going to be really inexperienced — so they remind me of the team I was on my sophomore year.”
The team to which Millen referred is the 1977 Penn State squad that went 11-1 and played in the Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions’ lone blemish that season was a two-point loss to No. 16 Kentucky in Week 4. Penn State’s offense scored 33.8 points per game that season, while its defense held opponents to 16.7.
Penn State began the year ranked No. 13 by the Associated Press and finished it ranked No. 5. In due time, Millen said this year’s Penn State squad will have an opportunity to establish its identity. The next year, 1978, Penn State went 11-0 in the regular season and was No. 1 in the nation before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
“You can go one of two ways, and they’ll be a point in the season where they’ll define themselves,” Millen said. “We defined ourselves pretty well, and we got beat one time, and that paved the way for the next year where we were in the national championship game. I think they’re in a similar spot, and we’ll see which way they go.”
Millen’s 1977 teammate, quarterback Chuck Fusina, said while he hasn’t had a large enough sample size to assess this year’s team’s potential, he did recall a couple of team traits from that year.
“I remember we won a lot more games than we lost, and we had a great bunch of guys — it was a great team,” Fusina said. “We had our chances. Unfortunately, the game against Kentucky was a hard one because it was a home game. They had a really good team and they deserved it. If I remember, I played a really bad game that day so that didn’t help. Losing the next year in the national championship to Alabama was tough, too, but again, it set the table for the ‘82 team which won the national championship.”
Although the teams change, Fusina — the 1978 Heisman Trophy runner-up to Billy Simms — said the one thing he does have in common with any Penn State player in any given year is the unbreakable bond that accompanies being a member of that fraternity. Fusina said that bond, coupled with Penn State’s historical significance, helped him, Millen and their teammates 30 years ago during that 11-win season to which Millen referred.
“Already, Penn State football was playing at a high level from the ‘69 team, which was an undefeated team, throughout the early ‘70s with Franco (Harris), John Hufnagel and Lydell Mitchell,” Fusina said. “I think it was a combination of the earlier years and us continuing onward with the trend of what Penn State football meant not only in Pennsylvania, but became a national power.”