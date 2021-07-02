The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning — their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.
Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.
Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center with runners on first and second and one out. Miller rounded the bases as if it were a homer, but the ball bounced off the wall. It was good enough to score Andrew McCutchen from second.
Wheeler pitched 72/3 scoreless innings, and Didi Gregorius homered in his return to the Philadelphia lineup. Wheeler allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Brewers 7, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 62/3 innings, and Milwaukee extended itsr win streak to 10 games.
Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn’t particularly efficient — allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth — Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.
Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.
The Brewers’ current 10-game run matches the franchise’s longest regular-season winning streak since 2003.
Dodgers 10, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and Los Angeles surged past the Nationals for its seventh straight win.
The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.
The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.
Starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.
Scherzer also allowed just one earned run in six innings and struck out eight, but the Dodgers made him work to do so. He threw 100 pitches and was forced to yield to a banged-up Nationals bullpen to start the seventh with the Nationals leading 3-1.
Reds 2, Cubs 1
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.
Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.
Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings.
Braves 1, Marlins 0
ATLANTA — Marlins starter Pablo López was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run as Atlanta edged Miami.
Atlanta got just two hits, and still won its third in a row.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 11, Rays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for Toronto in its win over Tampa Bay.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.
Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejía’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh. The 23-year-old rookie also walked Ji-Man Choi in the first.
White Sox 8, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as Chicago defeated Detroit for its fifth straight victory.
Lance Lynn (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.
Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against Detroit this season — including five in a row.
Astros 6, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Carlos Correa sparked Houston’s four-run third inning with an RBI double, and the Astros beat injury-riddled Cleveland.
Houston came to town having lost five of six, including a three-game sweep at home to Baltimore, but have looked like the team that won 11 in a row before hitting the rough patch.