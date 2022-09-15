MILLERSBURG — David Boyd scored all four of his goals in the second half in the Indians' non-conference victory.
Kerry Forney scored two goals of his own in the first half of the game for the Indians.
Millersburg 10, Susquenita 0
First half
M-Kerry Forney, 36:45; M-Forney, 12:27; M-Jayden Kintzer, 11:48; M-Kyle Book, 9:56.
Second half
M-Isaiah Dyer, 17:26; M-Tavin Yates, 8:01; M-David Boyd, 5:22; M-Boyd, 3:13; M-Boyd, 1:20; M-Boyd, 0:42.9.
Shots: M 19-6. Corners: M 9-3. Saves: Susquenita 9 (Jace Ulrich); Millersburg 6 (Brayden Klinger).