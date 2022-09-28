MILLERSBURG — Isaiah Dyer and Marcus Tapper each scored in the second half as the Indians rallied to beat the Wildcats in TVL action.
Jason Jeffries gave Halifax (5-7 overall, 4-6 TVL) a 1-0 lead with 14:12 left in the first half.
Dyer tied the game off a Kerry Forney assist with 23:55 left in the game, before Tapper scored the game winner off a Dyer assist with 17:43 left in regulation.
Braden Klinger stopped six shots for Millersburg (10-3, 8-2).
Millersburg 2, Halifax 1
First half
H-Jason Jeffries, 14:12.
Second half
M-Isaiah Dyer (Kerry Forney), 23:55; M-Marcus Tapper (Dyer), 17:43.
Shots: Mill, 16-8. Corners: Hal, 4-3. Saves: Halifax (Jacob Lindsey), 15; Millersburg (Braden Klinger), 6.