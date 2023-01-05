MILLERSBURG — Reagan Hale (16) and Jana Strait (12) combined for 28 points as Millersburg knocked off Line Mountain in TVL play.
All four of Hale's field goals were from 3-point range.
Brooke Barwick and Sierra Klinger each scored eight points for the Eagles (4-4). Klinger also grabbed seven boards and seven steals.
To go along with her seven points, Hanna Ruohoniemi finished with 13 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.
Line Mountain lead 13-12 at halftime, and was outscored 24-21 in the second half.
Millersburg 36, Line Mountain 34
Millersburg 36
Jana Strait 2 8-13 12; Kamryn Long 0 0-2 0; Olivia Dyer 0 2-2 2; Reagan Hale 4 4-8 16; Fallon McFadden 1 0-0 2; Emma Miller 1 2-5 4. Totals: 8 16-30 36.
3-point goals: Hale 4.
Did not score: Paige Rothermel, Abigail Vallier.
Line Mountain (4-4) 34
Sierra Klinger 1 6-9 8; Sophia Coller 1 0-0 2; Kyleigh Masser 0 0-2 0; Hanna Ruohoniemi 3 1-2 7; Kyleen Michael 1 0-2 2; Liz Spieles 3 4-8 7; Brooke Barwick 2 4-8 8. Totals: 11 15-31 34.
3-point goals: Spieles.
Did not score: Ava Stiely, Kailey Buriak.
Score by quarters
Millersburg;4;8;12;12 — 36
L.Mountain;4;9;11;10 — 34