MILLERSBURG — Reagan Hale (16) and Jana Strait (12) combined for 28 points as Millersburg knocked off Line Mountain in TVL play.

All four of Hale's field goals were from 3-point range.

Brooke Barwick and Sierra Klinger each scored eight points for the Eagles (4-4). Klinger also grabbed seven boards and seven steals.

To go along with her seven points, Hanna Ruohoniemi finished with 13 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals.

Line Mountain lead 13-12 at halftime, and was outscored 24-21 in the second half.

Millersburg 36, Line Mountain 34

Millersburg 36

Jana Strait 2 8-13 12; Kamryn Long 0 0-2 0; Olivia Dyer 0 2-2 2; Reagan Hale 4 4-8 16; Fallon McFadden 1 0-0 2; Emma Miller 1 2-5 4. Totals: 8 16-30 36.

3-point goals: Hale 4.

Did not score: Paige Rothermel, Abigail Vallier.

Line Mountain (4-4) 34

Sierra Klinger 1 6-9 8; Sophia Coller 1 0-0 2; Kyleigh Masser 0 0-2 0; Hanna Ruohoniemi 3 1-2 7; Kyleen Michael 1 0-2 2; Liz Spieles 3 4-8 7; Brooke Barwick 2 4-8 8. Totals: 11 15-31 34.

3-point goals: Spieles.

Did not score: Ava Stiely, Kailey Buriak.

Score by quarters

Millersburg;4;8;12;12 — 36

L.Mountain;4;9;11;10 — 34

