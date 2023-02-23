MILLERSBURG — Emma Miller and Fallon McFadden scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Millersburg to the District 3 Class 2A championship game. Jana Strait and Reagan Hale added eight points apiece.
Breanne Valentine led Fairfield with 18 points. Cadence Holmberg and Maddy Fulgham contributed five points each.
Millersburg will play Lancaster Mennonite in the district championship on Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey at 2:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A GIRLS SEMIFINAL
MILLERSBURG 44, FAIRFIELD 30
Millersburg (16-7) 44
Emma Miller 6 2-9 14; Fallon McFadden 4 1-6 10; Jana Strait 3 1-2 8; Reagan Hale 1 5-6 8; Paige Rothermel 1 2-4 4; Olivia Dyer 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 11-29 44.
3-point goals: Strait, Hale, McFadden.
Did not score: Dyer.
Fairfield (9-14) 30
Breanne Valentine 5 8-10 18; Cadence Holmberg 2 0-0 5; Maddy Fulgham 2 1-2 5, Hannah Myers 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-12 30.
3-point goals: Holmberg, Fulgham.
Did not score: Catherine Aker, Sophia Klinedinst, Olivia Sanders, Karina Miller, Cora Click.
Score by quarters
Millersburg;11;8;10;15 — 44
Fairfield;8;8;9;5 — 30