MILLERSBURG — Emma Miller finished with 18 points for the Indians in their TVL win over Newport.
Jana Strait also scored in double figures with 12 points of her own.
Bailey Kuhn and Clair Weidenhammer each scored 10 points for the Buffaloes.
Millersburg 44, Newport 27
Millersburg 44
Paige Rothermel 0 0-1 0; Jana Strait 6 0-3 12; Kamryn Long 0 0-2 0; Olivia Dyer 1 3-3 5; Regan Hale 4 1-2 9; Emma Miller 7 4-9 18. Totals: 15 8-20 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Newport 27
Clair Weidenhammer 4 0-0 10; Ella Weidenhammer 1 0-0 2; Bailey Kuhn 5 0-0 10; Reismoyer 0 0-1 0; Paige Goerman 1 0-0 2; Lillian Plank 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 1-3 27.
3-point goals: C.Weidenhammer 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Newport;9;8;5;5 — 27
Millersburg;8;10;17;9 — 44