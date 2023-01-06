MILLERSBURG — Isaiah Dyer (17 points), Nick Lepone (16), and Waylon Troutman (14) all scored in double figures for Millersburg in its TVL win over Line Mountain.
Dyer drained four of his six field goals from deep. Lepone also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Indians (7-4 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Aiden Tressler had a game-high 21 points for the Eagles (4-7, 2-2). Chase Shutt chipped in 14 points for Line Mountain.
Millersburg 65, Line Mountain 51
Millersburg (7-4) 65
Isaiah Dyer 6 1-1 17; Nick Lepone 7 2-6 16; Jayden Kintzer 3 1-2 7; Waylon Troutman 6 2-3 14; Kerry Forney 2 0-1 4; Nolan Schreffler 2 0-0 5; Kamden Heintzelman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 6-13 65.
3-point goals: Dyer 4, Schreffler.
Did not score: Donovan Bain, Branden Fetterholf, Cole Wallace.
Line Mountain (4-7) 51
Aiden Tressler 8 3-4 21; Nick Snyder 3 3-4 9; Joe Spang 1 0-2 3; Bryce Smeltz 1 2-4 4; Chase Shutt 6 2-4 14. Totals: 19 10-18 51.
3-point goals: Tressler 2, Spang.
Did not score: Evan Swinehart, Kaiden Maurer.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;13;16;10;12 — 51
Millersburg;8;21;20;16 — 65