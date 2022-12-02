MILLERSBURG — Nick Lepone scored 27 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to pace Millersburg to the championship game of its own tip-off tournament.
The Indians (1-0) took control with a 25-14 advantage in the second quarter.
Nolan Schreffler added nine points, while three other Indians chipped in eight.
Millersburg hosts Delone Catholic in the title game at 7:30 p.m. today.
MILLERSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Millersburg 75, Covenant Christian 55
Covenant Christian (0-1) 55
Jackston Berry 4 2-3 12, P.J. Lynn 5 5-6 16, Sean Hoover 1 0-0 2, Elijah Gristo 1 0-0 3, Ethan Yawger 6 0-0 15, Eli McClymont 0 1-3 1, Johnny Barrick 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 8-11 55.
3-point goals: Yawger 3, Berry 2, Lynn, Gristo.
Did not score: Alex Stansbury.
Millersburg (1-0) 75
Isaiah Dyer 4 0-0 8, Nick Lepone 11 2-2 27, Jayden Kintzer 4 0-0 8, Walen Troutman 3 0-0 6, Kerry Forney 2 2-4 7, Branden Fetterhoff 1 0-0 2, Nolan Schreffler 4 0-0 9, Kamden Heintzelman 3 2-4 8. Totals 32 6-10 75.
3-point goals: Lepone 3, Forney, Schreffler.
Did not score: Maison Ferree, Cole Wallace.
Score by quarters
Covenant Christian;13;14;16;12 — 55
Millersburg;18;25;15;17 — 75