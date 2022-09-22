MILLERSBURG — Isaiah Dyer had two goals and two assists, and Kerry Forney scored twice to power Millersburg to a Tri-Valley League win.
Dyer scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the match around Forney's first tally. The Indians (9-2-1) led 5-0 midway through the first half.
Cason Cinqmars capped the match's scoring with 15:30 to play for Line Mountain (0-8-1).
Millersburg 8, Line Mountain 1
First half
M-Isaiah Dyer, 34:54; M-Kerry Forney (Dyer), 30:25; M-Dyer, 30:09; M-Kyle Book, 25:21; M-Forney, 21:08; M-David Boyd (Noah Etzweiler), 12:58.
Second half
M-Marcus Tapper (Dyer), 35:10; M-Tavin Yates, 26:35; LM-Cason Cinqmars, 15:30.
Shots: M 16-5. Corners: M 6-4. Saves: Line Mountain 9 (Evan Swinehart); Millersburg 4 (Braden Klinger 3, Carter Sass 1).