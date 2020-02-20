MILLERSBURG – Christian Bingaman scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter as Millersburg broke open a tie game at halftime, beating Antietam, 65-58, in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals at Millersburg High School on Wednesday night.
With the score tied at 28-28, the Indians used Bingaman’s big third quarter to open up a 49-42 lead after three quarters.
The Indians were able to ice the game from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. After going 2-of-7 from the line in the first three quarters, Millersburg was 7-of-9 from line in the final stanza, including 5-of-6 from Bingaman.
Millersburg (19-6) will face fourth-seeded York Catholic (11-12), a 73-68 winner in overtime over top-seed Steelton-Highspire, at 6:15 p.m. on Monday night at the Giant Center in the Class 2A championship game. Both Millersburg and York Catholic qualify for the PIAA playoffs.
Tate Etzweiler added eight points and nine rebounds, while Brant Bingaman had eight rebounds and 10 assists for Millersburg.
District 3 Class 2A semifinal
at Millersburg H.S.
Millersburg 65, Antietam 58
Antietam (12-11) 58
Jayden Green 5 0-0 13; Corey McKoy 5 1-2 11; Aiden Feese 2 0-0 4; Prestin Stief 5 1-2 11; Jon Day 1 1-2 3; Hector Tiburico 5 5-6 15. Totals 23 8-12 58.
3-point goals: Green 4.
Did not score: Walter Davies-Wright.
Millersburg (19-6) 65
Christian Bingaman 12 7-12 34; Devyn Kintzer 2 3-3 7; Brant Bingaman 1 0-0 2; Kyle Casner 2 0-0 4; Jon Snyder 1 0-1 2; Aiden Harman 4 0-0 8; Tate Etzweiler 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 10-16 65.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 3.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Antietam 15 13 14 16 — 58
Millersburg 16 12 21 16 — 65
GIRLS
n Millville 47,
Meadowbrook Chrstian 38
MILLVILLE — The Lions nearly completed a comeback after a slow start, but the Quakers held on to win the District 4 Class A quarterfinal.
Meadowbrook scored only four first-quarter points, but was within six after three quarters.
Millville (18-5), the No. 3 seed, will face Sullivan County (19-4) at noon on Saturday at Montoursville in the semifinals. Meadowbrook Christian falls to 15-8, and will face Mount Calvary Christian in the quarterfinals of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Tournament at 3 p.m. today at DuBois Christian School.
Jackie Stokes led the Lions with 13 points. Alexa Rine had 12 points lead Millville.
District 4 playoffs
Class A quarterfinal
at Millville H.S.
Millville 47,
Meadowbrook Christian 38
Meadowbrook Chr. (15-8) 38
Masy Devlin 1 0-1 2; Shelby Hartman 0 0-2 0; Jackie Stokes 4 5-6 13; Emily Toland 2 0-0 4; Emily Barney 3 1-2 9; Madi McNeal 3 0-2 9. Totals 14 6-13 38.
3-point goals: McNeal 3, Stokes.
Did not score: Jenaka Day.
Millville (18-5) 47
Allison Diehl 2 4-6 8; Alexa Rine 5 0-0 12; Linsey Fisk 2 0-0 4; Olivia Savage 4 0-0 11; Jessica Dodge 6 0-0 12. Totals 19 4-6 47.
3-point goals: Savage 3, Rine 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 4 11 11 12 — 38
Millville 7 15 10 15 — 47