MILLERSBURG – Emma Miller scored a game-high 17 points, and Millersburg dominated the fourth quarter to pick up a 44-33 victory over Tri-Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs on Friday night.
The District 3-champion Indians (19-8) will now face District 6 champion Homer Center (21-7), a 43-20 winner over Chartiers Houston, on Tuesday night at at site and time to be announced today.
The victory avenged a 45-15 loss by Millersburg back in December during the Love 99 games. Jenna Straight and Miller each scored six points in a 16-4 fourth quarter for Millersburg after the Bulldogs had limited Miller to just one point in the December game.
Hope Colahan had 10 points to lead Tri-Valley (20-7).
PIAA Class 2A first round
Millersburg 44, Tri-Valley 33
Tri-Valley (20-7) 33
Avery Miller 2 0-3 4; Cassie Huntzinger 1 0-2 2; Grace Header 3 0-1 8; Hope Colahan 4 0-1 10; Gina Poletti 2 0-2 5; Ava Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 0-9 33.
3-point goals: Header 2, Colahan 2, Poletti.
Did not score: Carmen Kaczmarczyk, Jerzey Kroh, Abby Raulston.
Millersburg (19-8) 44
Paige Rothermel 1 0-0 2; Jenna Strait 1 5-9 7; Olivia Dyer 1 0-0 2; Reagan Hale 4 0-1 10; Fallon McFadden 2 2-2 6; Emma Miller 8 1-5 17. Totals 17 8-17 44.
3-point goals: Hale 2.
Did not score: Kamryn Long, Lauren Rothermel.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley;8;6;15;4 — 33
Millersburg;7;7;14;16 — 44