WILLIAMSPORT — Millersburg tried to get one last score on Saturday to keep its season and its program alive just a little bit longer.
Quarterback Aiden Harman threw a long bomb to Kyle Casner down the left sideline trying get at least one score in the PIAA Class A first-round matchup with Muncy. Casner caught the pass, but his lateral fell to the turf and Muncy jumped on it to end the game, and with it the Millersburg’s program, 49-0, at STA Stadium at Williamsport High School.
“We knew it was coming, but we didn’t want to think about it,” Harman said. “But, now walking off the field, it’s hard.
“Every one around the area will remember the last Millersburg team.”
Millersburg (3-9) wraps up as the District 3 Class A champions and broke a 30-game losing streak this season. Millersburg coach Aaron Wright doesn’t know what the future holds for his underclassmen when they join Upper Dauphin next year, but he wants this year’s Millersburg team to be remembered for what it accomplished this season.
“Some of these kids have played for three years and endured some really bad losses,” Wright said. “They never quit. They got together this summer and decided they weren’t going to take those beatings anymore. They accomplished their goals.
“This group of kids, they were warriors.”
Millersburg just couldn’t get anything going against Muncy. Millersburg picked up a first down on its opening drive, but a 15-yard penalty after a first-down run gave the Indians a second-and-short in Muncy territory forced a punt on that possession, and Millersburg never recovered.
Muncy scored on seven of its nine possessions, only stopped by a Caden Feaster end zone interception to end the first half, and a fumble on the first drive of the second half that became a turnover on downs.
On those other seven possessions, Muncy dominated up front in gaining the school’s first win the state playoffs. Muncy rolled up 489 yards on the ground on 63 carries, and a whopping 31 first downs in the game.
Ethan Gush ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman halfback Eli Weikel chipped in 164 yards and a score.
Muncy (8-4) advances to face Lackawanna Trail (9-3) in the state quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined.
PIAA CLASS A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
at STA Stadium, Williamsport H.S.
MUNCY 49, MILLERSBURG 0
Millersburg (3-9) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Muncy (9-4) 14 14 7 14 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Muncy-Eli Weikel 20 run (Isaac Boring kick)
Muncy-Ethan Gush 11 run (Boring kick)
Second quarter
Muncy-Gush 1 run (Boring kick)
Muncy-Christian Good 1 run (Boring kick)
Third quarter
Muncy-Branson Eyer 26 run (Boring kick)
Fourth quarter
Muncy-Paul Pepper 3 run (Boring kick)
Muncy-Dillyn Sharr 10 run (Boring kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mill Muncy
First downs 5 31
Rushes-yards 16-26 63-489
Passing yards 88 23
Passing 7-21-0 2-6-1
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-41 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Millersburg: Chance Crawford 10-29; Caden Feaster 3-7; Aiden Harman 3-(-10). Muncy: Ethan Gush 25-203, 2 TDs; Eli Weikel 22-164, TD; Branson Eyer 4-66, TD; Christian Good 2-24, TD; Dillyn Sharr 3-17, TD; Nate Palmatier 2-11; Paul Pepper 2-6, TD; Jason Shuda 1-4; Bailey Hadzinikolov 1-2; team 1-(-8).
PASSING — Millersburg: Harman 7-21-0 for 88 yards. Muncy: Eyer 2-6-1 for 23 yards.
RECEIVING — Millersburg: Feaster 4-41; Kyle Casner 1-40; Keaton Wilbert 1-6; Jonathan Snyder 1-1. Muncy: Good 1-16; Hadzinikolov 1-7.