The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Aaron Fulkroad of Millersburg outlasted Damen Milewski of Lourdes Regional and Robert Munley of Abington Heights to win the Selinsgrove High School Invitational by one stroke on Friday at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Cailyn Schall of Jersey Shore shot a 76 to win the girls title over Kennedy Petrovich of Shamokin, who shot a 91.
Abington Heights won the boys team title with a 232, while the Bulldogs won the girls title with a 338.
The host Seals finished fifth in the boys team race with a 255. Sam Wetmiller shot an 80 to lead Selinsgrove, while Mac DeFazio shot an 85.
The Red Raiders finished sixth with a 259. In addition to Milewski, Joseph Fuedale shot a 90, while Max Reiprish shot a 93.
Millersburg finished with a total of 270. Along with Fulkroad’s winning score, Jacob Penman shot an 88 for the Indians.
Shamokin finished with a 289. In addition to Petrovich, Hayden Karlovich finished with 96.