MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored 26 points to lead Millersburg to a 52-47 victory over Juniata in Tri-Valley League boys basketball action on Monday.
Brant Bingaman, Christian Bingaman’s cousin, added 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Tate Etzweiler chipped in 10 points for Millersburg (8-4 overall, 5-3 TVL).
Jacob Condo, Jamie Bailer and Emmanuel O’Donnell each had 13 points for Juniata (5-8, 4-3).
Jacob Condo 5 0-0 13; Yadiel Ortiz 0 2-2 2; Jamie Bailer 4 2-2 13; Jace White 2 2-2 6; Emmanuel O’Donnell 6 1-3 13. Totals 17 7-9 47.
3-point goals: Bailer 3, Condo 3.
Did not score: Jeff Zimmerman.
Millersburg (8-4) 52
Christian Bingaman 11 4-4 26; Devyn Kintzer 4 0-0 8; Brant Bingaman 2 0-0 4; Jonathan Snyder 2 0-0 4; Tate Etzweiler 5 0-1 10. Totals 24 4-5 52.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
Juniata 7 12 13 15 – 47
Millersburg 12 16 14 10 — 52
n Mount Carmel 48,
Mahanoy Area 32
MOUNT CARMEL — Tommy Reisinger had 13 points, and Mike Balichik added 11 as the Red Tornadoes picked up the nonleague win.
Mount Carmel (9-3) built a 17-point lead by the end of three quarters.
Allen Feliciano had eight points to lead the Golden Bears (6-5).
Mahanoy Area (6-5) 32
Cole Streisel 1 0-0 2; Allen Feliciano 3 0-0 8; Karl Marcellus 1 0-0 3; Josh Ramos 1 0-0 2; Tyler Silva 1 1-2 3; Chase Mazalusky 2 0-0 4; Tony Merchlinsky 0 2-2 2; Shane MIller 3 0-0 6; Ben Manley 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-4 32.
3-point goals: Feliciano 2, Marcellus.
Did not score: Aaron Bickowski, Noah Zilker.
Mount Carmel (9-3) 48
Mike Balichik 5 0-1 11; Garrett Timco 1 0-0 2; Brock Evert 3 0-0 7; Nate Long 2 0-0 5; Garrett Varano 1 0-0 2; Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2; Tommy Reisinger 5 3-3 13; Wasilewski 0 0-1 0; Matt Scicchitano 1 0-0 2; Nick Nestico 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 3-6 48.
3-point goals: Balichik, Evert, Long.
Did not score: Pedro Feliciano, Gabe Klembara, Damen Milewski.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 7 6 12 7 — 32
Mount Carmel 14 14 14 6 — 48
n Warrior Run 64,
Southern Columbia 27
TURBOTVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter as the Defenders routed the Tigers in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action.
Denver Beachel, Gabe Hogan and Kade Anzulavich all added nine points for Warrior Run (4-4 overall, 2-2 HAC-III).
Connor Gallagher and Jake Davis each had six points for Southern Columbia (2-6, 2-2).
Southern Columbia (2-6) 27
Liam Klebon 1 1-2 3; Owen Sosnoski 0 0-1 0; Connor Gallagher 2 2-2 6; Jason Yeich 1 0-0 2; Kaiden Carl 0 2-2 2; Ian Huntigton 1 0-2 2; Joey Szuler 1 0-0 2; Jake Davis 2 2-5 6; Braeden Wisloski 1 1-3 3; Tommy Ziemba 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 9-19 27.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Ronnie Zsido, Matt Masala, Jake Toczylousky, Dorrin Wetzel, Jake Rose.
Warrior Run (4-4) 64
Denver Beachel 3 0-0 9; Gabe Hogan 3 1-2 9; Braden Bomberger 0 2-2 2; Nasir Berry 0 1-2 1; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-2 4; Ethan Hartman 3 1-2 7; Ahmahd Keyes 7 1-1 15; Nate Axtman 0 2-2 2; Kade Anzulavich 4 0-0 9; Tyler Pick 1 4-4 6. Totals 23 12-17 64.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hogan 2, Anzulavich.
Did not score: Mason Sheesley.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 3 8 7 9 — 27
Warrior Run 24 12 15 13 — 64
n Greenwood 52,
Susquenita 25
COVE — The Wildcats have now limited their last two TVL opponents to just 42 totals points.
Thomas Pyle scored 17 points and Aaron Bollinger chipped in 16 points for Greenwood (6-4, 4-2), which took over the lead the TVL-West thanks to Juniata’s loss to Millersburg.
Logan Knuth had 13 points for the Blackhawks (0-9, 0-8).
Greenwood (6-4) 52
Avery Morder 1 0-0 2; Thomas Pyle 8 0-0 17; Tyler Sherman 2 1-4 6; Brennan Miller 2 0-0 6; Aaron Bollinger 4 6-8 16; Kody Shoop 0 1-2 1; Steven Watts 1 0-0 2; Mitch Kauffman 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 10-16 52.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Bollinger 2, Pyle, Sherman.
Did not score: none.
Susquenita (0-9) 25
Andrew Burget 1 0-0 3; Logan Knuth 5 0-0 13; Dylan Weiser 1 0-0 2; Grant McGuire 0 0-2 0; Noah Chronister 3 0-0 7. Totals 10 0-2 25.
3-point goals: Knuth 3, Burget, Chronister.
Did not score: Adam Carmo, Mike Kurtz, Austin Neisweinder, Jimmy Wilson, Kile Deibler, Adam Edkin.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 15 11 14 12 — 52
Susquenita 5 2 7 11 — 25
n Hughesville 70,
Line Mountain 37
MANDATA — Dylan Beiber scored all 14 of his points in the Spartans’ 31-point second quarter as Hughesville picked up the noneleague win.
Blake Sherwood scored 20 points to lead Hughesville (9-1).
Riley Young had 12 points to lead the Eagles (1-8), which hadn’t played in 14 days.
Hughesville (9-1) 70
Clayton Poust 4 0-0 11; Blake Sherwood 8 0-0 20; Nick Trevouledes 3 1-2 7; Justus Leighow 2 0-0 5; Steele Evangelisti 1 1-2 3; Coleton Kilgore 1 0-4 2; Drew Beiber 0 1-4 1; Dylan Beiber 5 0-0 14; Joey Swink 1 0-0 3; Camden Federman 0 4-6 4. Totals 25 7-18 70.
3-point goals: Sherwood 4, Dy. Beiber 4, Poust 3, Leighow, Swink.
Did not score: Austin Sheatler, Ethan Snyder, Camden Fetterman.
Line Mountain (1-8) 37
Riley Young 5 2-3 12; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2; Travis Feese 0 2-4 2; Cameren Hunsberger 2 0-0 4; Caden Lahr 1 3-8 5; Tyler Bradley 2 4-4 8; Colton Smith 2 0-1 4. Totals 13 11-20 37.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Jace Hackenburg, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 15 31 16 8 — 70
Line Mountain 13 9 4 11 — 37
n Upper Dauphin 69,
East Juniata 37
ELIZABETHVILLE — Macklin Ayers scored 17 points to lead the Trojans to the TVL win.
Sam Kerwin added 14 points and Nate Wise chipped in 13 points for Upper Dauphin (7-4 overall, 5-2 TVL).
Xavier Clement, Evan Reichenbach and Brody Powell each scored seven to lead the Tigers (3-5, 3-3).
East Juniata (3-5) 37
Tanner Barth 1 0-1 2; Ethan Roe 1 0-0 3; Xavier Clement 3 0-0 7; Jake Brackbill 2 0-0 4; Evan Reichenbach 3 1-2 7; Brody Powell 3 0-3 7; Billy Dressler 1 3-4 5; Andrew Hunter 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-10 37.
3-point goals: Roe, Clement, Powell.
Did not score: Gannon Ryan, Logan Wagner, Rowan Smith.
Upper Dauphin (7-4) 69
Clay Stoner 3 0-0 8; Nate Wise 5 0-0 13; Nate Graybill 1 1-2 3; Hayden Bellis 2 0-0 4; Sam Kerwin 6 2-2 14; Chris Grow 2 0-0 6; Macklin Ayers 7 3-4 17; Hunter Lentz 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 6-8 69.
3-point goals: Wise 3, Stoner 2, Grow 2.
Did not score: Wil Laskowski, Ashton Czaplicki.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 7 5 10 15 — 37
Upper Dauphin 12 15 21 21 —69
n Wellsboro 73,
Meadowbrook Christian 34
WELLSBORO — Junior point guard Joe Grab outscored the Lions himself, netting 36 points in the victory for the Hornets.
Conner Adams added 10 points for Wellsboro (6-5).
Ashton Canelo scored 13 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian (2-7).
Meadowbrook Christian (2-7) 34
CJ Carrier 2 2-2 6; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 9; Ashton Canelo 4 5-15 13; Evan Young 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 11-21 34.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Noah Smith, Dillon Stokes, Nevin Carrier.
Wellsboro (6-5) 73
Karter Witmer 1 0-0 2; Joe Grab 14 6-7 36; Conner Adams 4 0-0 10; Isaac Keane 3 0-0 6; Darryn Callahan 3 0-0 7; Liam Manning 4 0-0 8; Dan Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 6-7 73.
3-point goals: Grab 2, Adams 2, Callahan.
Did not score: Ty Morral, Carson Davis, Andrew Larson.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 5 15 3 11 — 34
Wellsboro 24 12 19 18 — 73