Millersburg's defense key

Millersburg’s 56-28 win in the District 3 Class A championship game featured a pair of clutch defensive stops that Aaron Wright’s club eventually turned into scores that enabled the Indians to pull away.
Defensive stop No. 1 came late in the third quarter at the Indians 37 where Jonathon Snyder’s work in the secondary prevented Fairfield quarterback Garrett Stadler from completing a fourth-down throw.
On the next play, Millersburg’s Aiden Harman hooked up with Kyle Casner on a quick slant the latter turned into a 63-yard touchdown pass — his third touchdown reception of the game — that gave the Indians a 42-28 lead.
Fairfield, however, drove to the Millersburg 1 on its next series only to have Caden Feaster throw Jake Myers for a four-yard loss on third down and stop Peyton Stadler for no gain on fourth down. Ten plays later, Harman scored on a 23-yard run.
Feaster wound up making 20 tackles — including 17 solo stops — and intercepted a first-half pass. Safety Chace Crawford also totaled 18 tackles, while Harman’s partner at inside backer, Elijah Latshaw, finished with 10 stops.
“I told them when we were on the field, I said, ‘This play right here is where championships are made,’” said Harman, who in addition to throwing for 287 yards and five touchdowns and running for two more scores totaled 14 tackles.
“When they made that play, I said, ‘That play right there is going to determine this game.’ And sure enough it did, because momentum shifted.”
Harman later returned an interception 38 yards for yet another score. And while the pick stood, the score did not since offsetting personal fouls nullified the TD.
— Michael Bullock
Deja vu
The two biggest offensive plays for Midd-West on Friday night came on back-to-back plays to Hunter Wolfley in the Mustangs 48-6 loss to Selinsgrove in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Quarterback Christian Regester threw the ball up to Wolfley down the right sideline. The Seals defensive back made the hit on Wolfley as the ball popped in the air. Wolfley made the catch on his back for a 16-yard gain to the Selinsgrove 49.
Strangely enough, the exact same thing happened on the next play. Regester looked for Wolfley down the right sideline. Selinsgrove defensive back Josh Nylund got his hand in to break up the pass, but again the ball fell to Wolfley on the ground, this time for a 20-yard gain.
— Todd Hummel
Playing in pain
Shamokin's season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 3A playoffs on Friday night in a 42-0 loss to Montoursville.
Two of the Indians players played in Friday night's game with torn ACLs.
Shamokin tackle Brian Hornberger, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior and tight end Blake Kane played most of the season with the injuries.
“It was a great ride. It was fun. We’ve had our ups and downs this season,” Hornberger said after the loss. "(Montoursville) is a great team. They should go far."
— Harold Raker
New job?
Selinsgrove senior Miciah Showers dropped back on a punt in the first half, getting ready to block for whatever Seals returner would grab the punt.
However, as Showers dropped back on the play, a short line drive punt came right at him. He jumped up, plucked it out of the air, and returned it 17 yards to the Mustangs 24.
It set up Ryan Aument's 24-yard TD grab on the next play for Selinsgrove.
—Todd Hummel
Second title
As for Millersburg, Friday night’s victory in the 3-A championship game brought the Indians their second and last district title since the program will begin a cooperative arrangement next season with neighboring Upper Dauphin.
Millersburg’s inaugural District 3 crown arrived in 2009 at Hersheypark Stadium, where Roy Wall’s Indians defeated Upper Dauphin 15-12 behind two Nolan Allman touchdown runs. Millersburg also lost to Steel-High in the 2006 and 2007 title games.
— Michael Bullock