Millersburg sweeps East Juniata The Daily Item Oct 19, 2021 MILLERSBURG — Millersburg swept East Juniata on Monday night in girls volleyball by scores of 25-4, 25-14 and 25-9. Kylie Jewell led the Tigers with eight digs. Kendahl Stroup had four digs.