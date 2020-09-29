The Daily Item
MILLERSBURG — Aiden Fulkroad’s 100 was the next lowest score between Millersburg and East Juniata, giving the Indians a victory after the two teams top four golfers tied at 334 on Monday at Lykens Valley Golf Club.
Millersburg’s Tate Etzweiler was the medalist for the day with one-over par 72. Will Orwig shot a 77 to lead the Tigers.
Tri-Valley League match
at Lykens Valley Golf Club
Par 71
Millersburg (334): Tate Etzweiler 72; Nathan Wise 81; Luke Etzweiler 86; Mitchell Fulkroad 95.
East Juniata (334): Will Orwig 77; Tanner Barth 78; Caleb Kirk 88; Max Lauver 91.
Newport (352): Brayden Miller 84; Hunter Flickinger 85; Gavin Fegley 89; Kolby Seibert 94.
Note: Millersburg won due to lower fifth score.