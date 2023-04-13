SELINSGROVE — Taryn Reed retired Selinsgrove in order in the bottom of the seventh, sending the Seals to their first loss in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play on Thursday, a 5-4 loss to Williamsport.
The Millionaires (4-0 overall and HAC-I) led 4-0 when the Seals rallied with three runs in the fifth. With two outs, Alyvia Herrold singled and went to second on an error. Aubri Hoyles then hit a pop fly that was dropped, which scored Herrold. After a walk, Kylie Hessek singled home two runs to pull the Seals back to 4-3.
Selinsgrove (4-4, 3-1) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Chloe Rumberger singled, but was thrown out trying to score on Maddison Burd's double. Burd moved to third on the throw home, and scored on Kiersten Dupert's single.
The Millionaires scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh. Alexandra Chilson walked. Lili Cox then pinch ran. Cox was sacrificed to second and scored on Kendall McAnelly's single.
Williamsport would load the bases with one out in the seventh, but Dupert got strikeout and groundout to end the threat.
Reed came on in the seventh, and retired the Seals in order to clinch the victory.
Dupert took the complete-game loss. She struck out six and walked eight.
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 4
Williamsport;000;130;1 — 5-8-2
Selinsgrove;000;031;0 — 4-8-2
WP: Abby Robertson. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Williamsport: Aubrianna Blair 1-for-3, triple; Ashlyn Robinson 0-for-3, run; Robertson 1-for-2, RBI; Alexandria Chilson 0-for-1, run; Lili Cox 2 runs; Taryn Reed 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Kendall McAnelly 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Brenna Beck 2-for-4.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-3, double, run; Kylee Hessek 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alison Beddall 2-for-4, double; Chloe Rumberger 1-for-3; Maddison Burd 1-for-3, double, run; Dupert 1-for-3, RBI; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-3, run; Aubrei Hoyles 0-for-3, run.