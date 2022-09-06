ALMEDIA — Seth Yoder scored a little more than 12 minutes into the game, and Jonah Strobel recorded a shutout for the Black Panthers.
Dominic Ballo was credited on an assist on Yoder's goal.
Strobel had six saves in the victory for the Black Panthers (3-0 overall, 1-0 Heartland Athletic Confence-Division II).
Maddix Karnes had two saves for Central Columbia (2-2, 1-1).
Milton 1, Central Columbia 0
First half
M-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo); 27:22.
Corners: M 3-2. Saves: Milton 6 (Jonah Strobel); Central Columbia 2 (Maddix Karns).