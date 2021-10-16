MILTON — Four Black Panthers scored two goals in their nonleague win over the Eagles.
Brodey Scoggins, Conner Smith, Evan Yoder and Austin Gainer each put in two goals. The Black Panthers (14-1-1) led 3-0 just 8:32 into the game.
Carson Cinqmas scored the lone goal for Line Mountain (0-14).
Milton 10, Line Mountain 1
First half
M-Brodey Scoggins (Dom Ballo), 0:56; M-Conner Smith (Carter Lilley), 4:05; M-Austin Gainer (Evan Yoder), 8:32; M-Lilley (penalty kick), 15:04; M-Trent Strous (Yoder), 22:24; M-Gainer, 28:49.
Second half
LM-Carson Cinqmas (penalty kick), 40:48; M-Yoder (Ballo), 52:17; M-Yoder (Smith), 59:49; M-Scoggins (Ballo), 61:25; M-Smith, 66:30.
Corners: M 13-2. Saves: Line Mountain 6 (Daniel Frye); Milton 1 (Jonah Strobel).