ALMEDIA — No player on Milton’s football team was even alive the last time the Black Panthers started a season 2-0, which came in 2000.
The suffering Milton has endured over the past two decades makes its hot start to 2021 that much sweeter, as the Black Panthers dominated in all three phases of the game en route to a convincing 48-14 victory over Warrior Run on Friday night.
“I see a team that has dealt with adversity for three years in every way you can possibly deal with it,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “I see a team that now comes out and says, ‘We’ll deal with anything we have to deal with, and we’ll be fine.’ They really love playing with each other. They play together; they play hard; and things don’t really bother them.
"They bother me more than they bother them, which speaks volumes for our kids. The one word we’ve never had here is confidence, and I think they’re beginning to get more and more confident."
The Black Panthers notched three first-quarter touchdowns. One each on offense, defense and special teams courtesy of a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Xzavier Minium, a fumble recovery in the end zone on a botched long snap by Trey Locke, and a 38-yard pick-six by Luke Goodwin, respectively.
“You become a hard team to beat when you get all three phases of the game working," Davis said. "At times, all three looked really good, but there were still some little things here and there that we need to clean up. Overall, I’m super happy and really proud of all of them. They played really hard and that’s all I can ask of them.”
The defense struck for points once again in the third quarter when Minium, who doubles as a safety, intercepted a fourth-down pass and took it 78 yards to the end zone.
Milton’s defensive front also put on a show, getting into the Warrior Run backfield on multiple occasions, and suffocating the Defenders to just 32 yards rushing on 24 attempts, and 0-for-6 on third downs in the first half.
“They were lights out,” Davis said of his defense. “They played outstanding. We preach rallying to the ball, communicating and getting some turnovers. I thought we did a great job of that tonight. We forced some turnovers and made some nice plays on the defensive side. That was great to see.”
Offensively, it was the Chris Doyle show that once again guided the Black Panthers. The freshman breakout performer tallied 187 yards on a dozen carries, outdoing the 158 he ran for in his varsity debut last week. He also scored a pair of touchdowns from 47 and 60 yards out, respectively.
“I rely on my teammates’ support a lot, and I put the work in all summer,” Doyle said. “Everyone was blocking great, from our o-line to the tight ends to our backs. I’m just loving it, and hopefully, we can keep rolling.”
Davis added: “Going from eighth-grade football to varsity football is a tremendously large jump. I thought he’d turn into something special at some point, but he surprised me with his abilities this early in his freshman season. He deserves it. He works his butt off, and he had a tremendous offseason, and it’s showing on the field.”
Davis and his coaching staff were also able to work Peyton Rearick into the backfield mix on Friday, as the sophomore added 82 yards on just four carries, including a 56-yard touchdown, one of five Milton touchdowns of 35 yards or longer.
Eight Black Panthers recorded at least one carry, as they were able to get reserves some valuable playing time since the final 13 minutes were played under a running clock.
“My game plan this week was to get some other people some touches, and that worked out great for us,” Davis said. “Last week, we were pretty much exclusively running Xzavier and Chris Doyle, so tonight, I wanted to spread the wealth a little bit and get some other people some touches. We have some playmakers, and we saw that tonight. We preach ‘team,’ and we need everyone to contribute and tonight was the epitome of that.”
MILTON 48, WARRIOR RUN 14
Warrior Run;0;7;0;7 — 14
Milton;19;14;15;0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M — Xzavier Minium 1 run (no attempt), 5:51.
M — Trey Locke fumble recovery (run failed), 4:00.
M — Luke Goodwin 38 interception return (Trace Witter kick), 2:54.
Second quarter
WR — Derek Thomas 29 pass from Ryan Newton (Gavin Hunter kick), 8:42.
M — Chris Doyle 47 run (no attempt), 7:34.
M — Peyton Rearick 39 run (Rearick pass from Minium), 6:29.
Third quarter
M — Minium 78 interception return (Doyle run), 8:02.
M — Doyle 60 run (Witter kick), 1:09.
Fourth quarter
WR — Thomas 14 pass from Newton (Hunter kick), 4:24.
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;M
First downs;9;14
Rushes-yards;24-32;29-329
Passing;10-24-3;3-7-0
Passing yards;108;21
Offensive yards;140;350
Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-yards;2-16;6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Justin Blair 11-25; Roman Pierce 2-15; Logan Smedley 3-5; Carter Marr 1-2; Dominick Springer 2-(-1); Ryan Newton 5-(-14). Milton: Chris Doyle 12-187, 2 TDs; Peyton Rearick 4-82, TD; Xzavier Minium 6-22, TD; Dominic Lytle 1-13; Christopher Aviles-Robles 3-11; Izayah Minium 1-7; Ryder Willis 1-6; Mason Rowe 1-1.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 10-24-3, 108 yds., 2 TDs. Milton: X. Minium 3-7-0, 21 yds.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Derek Thomas 8-85, 2 TDs; Ian Jones 1-12; Springer 1-11. Milton: Ashton Krall 1-16; Rowe 1-14; Rearick 1-(-9).