MILTON — Evan and Seth Yoder scored the Black Panthers' two goals in the game. Conner Poole scored the lone goal for the Millionaires.
Milton (6-3 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) heads to Danville for their next game on Monday while Williamsport (6-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-I) travels to Altoona this Saturday afternoon.
Milton 2, Williamsport 1
First half
M-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 0:36; M-Evan Yoder (Ethan Rhodes), 16:25.
Second half
W-Conner Poole, 7:58.
Shots: M 16-9. Corners: M 6-4. Saves: Milton 4 (Jonah Strobel); Williamsport 4 (Sam Radulski).