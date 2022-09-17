MILTON — After Josh Heiney scored the first goal of the game for Hughesville, before the Black Panthers scored with three straight goals from Ethan Rhodes, Evan Yoder, and Seth Yoder leading to the win for Milton.
Jonah Strobel made five saves for Milton.
Milton 3, Hughesville 2
First half
H-Josh Heiney, 13:25; M-Ethan Rhodes, 14:56; M-Evan Yoder, 19:29; M-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 23:33.
Second half
H-Qynn Hartman, 55:59.
Corners: M 8-1. Saves: Hughesville 8 (Jarrett Easton); Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel).