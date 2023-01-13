MIDDLEBURG — Abby Kitchen scored 14 points to lead the Black Panthers to their first HAC-II victory over the season.
Brianna Gordner chipped in nine for the the Black Panthers (3-9 overall, 1-4 HAC-II).
Chloe Sauer (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Emma Wagner (10 points, 10 rebounds) both finished with a double-double for the Mustangs (2-11, 0-4).
Milton 35, Midd-West 26
Milton (3-9) 35
Kiley Long 1 1-2 3; Maddie Zeiber 0 2-2 2; Brianna Gordner 3 3-4 9; Camryn Hoover 3 1-2 7; Abby Kitchen 6 2-4 14; Tori Gordner 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 9-16 35.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Addy Murray, Erin Hess.
Midd-West (2-11) 26
Gracie Trawitz 0 0-1 0; Chloe Sauer 4 2-3 10; Cali Sauer 1 0-0 2; Emily Kline 2 0-0 4; Emma Wagner 3 4-8 10. Totals: 10 6-12 26.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Mckennin Voss, Isabelle Walter.
Score by quarters
Milton;12;7;6;10 — 35
Midd-West;5;7;6;8 — 26