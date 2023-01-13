MIDDLEBURG — Abby Kitchen scored 14 points to lead the Black Panthers to their first HAC-II victory over the season.

Brianna Gordner chipped in nine for the the Black Panthers (3-9 overall, 1-4 HAC-II).

Chloe Sauer (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Emma Wagner (10 points, 10 rebounds) both finished with a double-double for the Mustangs (2-11, 0-4).

Milton 35, Midd-West 26

Milton (3-9) 35

Kiley Long 1 1-2 3; Maddie Zeiber 0 2-2 2; Brianna Gordner 3 3-4 9; Camryn Hoover 3 1-2 7; Abby Kitchen 6 2-4 14; Tori Gordner 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 9-16 35.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Addy Murray, Erin Hess.

Midd-West (2-11) 26

Gracie Trawitz 0 0-1 0; Chloe Sauer 4 2-3 10; Cali Sauer 1 0-0 2; Emily Kline 2 0-0 4; Emma Wagner 3 4-8 10. Totals: 10 6-12 26.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Mckennin Voss, Isabelle Walter.

Score by quarters

Milton;12;7;6;10 — 35

Midd-West;5;7;6;8 — 26

