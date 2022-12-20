MILTON — The Black Panthers won seven of the first eight bouts, including a string of five in a row in the upper weights, including three pins.
Milton led 12-6 thanks in large part to Alex Parker's fall at 152 pounds ahead of its wins streak. Aiden Keiser (189), Cale Bastian (215) and Paul Rohland (285) all stopped their opponents in fewer than 53 seconds. Quinn Keister added a first-minute fall at 138 to end the match.
Lewisburg received consecutive falls from Landen Wagner (126) and Quinton Bartlett (132) during a four-bout string of wins.
145: Chase Lytle (M) dec. Derek Gessner, 11-7; 152: Alex Parker (M) pinned Daniel Leao, 3:23; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Bradley Wolfe, 1:17; 172: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Derek Shedleski, 4-3; 189: Aiden Keiser (M) pinned Trent Wenrich, 0:45; 215: Cale Bastian (M) pinned Evan Frederick, 0:53; 285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Lennon Barner, 0:51; 106: Ty Locke (M) major dec. Nolan Altoft, 12-3; 113: Landon Michaels (L) tech. fall Tyler Stokes, 16-0 (0:00); 120: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit; 126: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:35; 132: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Chase Mitch, 0:57; 138: Quinn Keister (M) pinned Ethan Long, 0:48.