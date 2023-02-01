MILTON — Brianna Gordner scored a game-high 12 points and the Black Panthers took control in the first quarter and never looked back.
Milton limited Midd-West to just two points in the first quarter and led by 11 at the break. Kiley Long also added in the win.
Chloe and Cali Sauer each scored six points to lead the Mustangs.
Milton 44, Midd-West 21
MIDD-WEST 21
McKenna Voss 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 1 4-4 6; Isabella Walter 0 0-2 0; Cali Sauer 3 0-1 6; Emily Kline 1 0-0 2; Emma Wagner 1 3-6 5. Totals 7 7-13 21.
3-point goals: none.
MILTON 44
Kiley Long 5 1-4 11; Kyleigh Snyder 2 0-2 4; Maddie Zeiber 2 0-0 4; Addy Murray 1 0-2 2; Talya Bardole 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 4 4-7 12; Camryn Hoover 1 3-4 5; Abbey Kitchepl 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 10-21 44.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Calyn Stork, Emma King, Tori Gordner, Elizabeth Schrock, Riley Anspach.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;2;9;4;6 — 21
Milton;8;15;9;12 — 44