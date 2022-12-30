MONTGOMERY — Brianna Gordner and Kyleigh Snyder combined for 26 points in Milton's victory in the third-place game of the Montgomery tournament.
Gordner scored a game-high 14 points, while Snyder added 12. Kiley Long chipped in nine for the Black Panthers (2-6), who led 16-4 after one quarter.
Milton 45, Montgomery 28
Milton (2-6) 45
Kiley Long 4 1-5 9; Kyleigh Snyder 5 2-3 12; Brianna Gordner 7 0-2 14; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6; Erin Hess 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 3-10 45.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Calyn Stork, Emma King, Talya Bardole, Camryn Hoover, Tori Gordner, Elizabeth Schrock.
Montgomery (1-7) 28
Madisyn Miller 1 0-0 3; Falin Reynolds 4 1-4 10; Ruby Solano 5 0-0 11; Kayana Walters 2 0-1 4. Totals: 12 1-5 28.
3-point goals: Miller, Reynolds, Solano.
Did not score: Makayla Cerami, Madison Shrimp, Haylie Heverly, Delilah Preitz, Addison Muhl, Alexis Hamilton.
Score by quarters
Milton;16;12;6;11 — 45
Montgomery;4;14;7;3 — 28