MIFFLINBURG — After Brooklyn Wade's 6-1 victory over Reyna Kirick in the first set of the first singles game, Milton went on to shut out Mifflinburg over the next five sets to sweep in singles play.
In doubles, the Black Panthers won twice via forfeit.
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Brooklyn Wade (Mil) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-1, 6-0; Abbey Kitchen (Mil) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Crawford (Mil) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Kyleigh Snyder & Emily Seward (Mil) won via forfeit; Aubree Carl & Jordan Hackenberg (Mil) won via forfeit.