MILTON — In a back and forth game between the Red Tornados and Black Panthers, the score was tied going into halftime at one apiece with goals from Mackenzie Lopez (Milton) and Mia Chapman (Mount Carmel).
After two early second half goals from Janae Bergey and Amelia Gainer, Milton took a 3-1 lead. Just as Mount Carmel was making a comeback as Chapman scored another goal to cut the Milton lead down to one, Lopez and Alexis Beaver added two more goals to seal the victory as Milton wins their fourteenth game of the season.
Both teams will now await to see who they'll face in the playoffs.
First half
MIL-Mackenzie Lopez, 29:25; MCA-Mia Chapman, 22:48.
Second half
MIL-Janae Bergey, 31:09; MIL-Amelia Gainer, 22:14; MCA-Chapman, 21:56; MIL-Lopez, 18:37; MIL-Alexis Beaver, 3:39.
Shots: Even 15-15. Saves: Mount Carmel 8 (Gabby McGinley); Milton 8 (Morgan Reiner).