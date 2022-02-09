HUGHESVILLE — Xzaver Minium scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Black Panthers completed a season sweep of Hughesville in HAC-II action.
Milton (13-8 overall, 9-5 HAC-II) was 10-of-14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Carter Cowburn had 14 points to lead Hughesville (12-6, 8-5).
Milton 57, Hughesville 53
Milton (13-8) 57
Dale Mitchell 3 0-1 6; Austin Gainer 3 1-2 9; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 4 3-6 11; Xzavier Minium 7 6-6 23; Luke DeLong 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 11-17 57.
3-point goals: Minium 3, Gainer 2, DeLong.
Did not score: Carter Lilley, Nevin Carrier, Ashton Krall.
Hughesville (12-6) 53
Nick Trevouledes 4 0-0 9; Dillan Bieber 3 0-0 8; Carter Cowburn 7 0-0 14; Ethan Woodcock 3 0-0 6; Landon King 3 1-2 8; Cam Fetterman 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 1-2 53.
3-point goals: Bieber 2, Trevouledes, King.
Did not score: Mason Thomas, Logan Kiess.
Score by quarters
Milton;15;12;13;17 — 57
Hughesville;19;12;12;10 — 51