MILTON — Luke DeLong put in six triples and scored 24 points for the Black Panthers in the HAC-crossover contest.
Warrior Run led by five points to start the third, but the Black Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, helped by treys by Nigel Hunter and DeLong, while hitting 9-of-11 from the charity stripe. Hunter chipped in 16 for Milton (10-10).
Mason Sheesley had 14 points and Ryan Newton added 12 points for the Defenders (10-11).
Milton 57, Warrior Run 56
Milton (10-10) 57
Xzavier Minium 3 2-3 9; Ashton Krall 2 0-1 4; William Fridia 0 1-2 1; Luke DeLong 7 3-5 24; Nijel Hunter 5 6-8 16; Jace Brandt 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 14-21 57.
3-point goals: DeLong 6, Minium.
Did not score: Gehrig Baker, Isaiah Day, Rylin Scott.
Warrior Run (10-11) 56
Griffen Harrington 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 3 0-0 6; Cooper Wilkins 1 4-4 6; Aiden McKee 4 0-2 8; Mason Sheesley 3 5-6 14; Gavin Gorton 1 2-2 4; Landon Polcyn 2 0-1 4; Ryan Newton 5 1-2 12. Totals: 20 12-17 56.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Newton.
Did not score: Braego Cieslukoski.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;14;10;17;15 — 56
Milton;16;8;12;21 — 57