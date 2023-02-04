BLOOMSBURG — Nijel Hunter (17 points) and Xzavier Minium (11) combined for 28 points as Milton got back to .500 with 58-38 HAC-crossover win against Bloomsburg on Saturday.
The Black Panthers (9-9) outscored Bloomsburg 31-15 in a span between the second and third quarters of the game.
Milton 58, Bloomsburg 38
Milton (9-9) 58
Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 11; Gehrig Baker 1 0-0 2; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; William Fridia 2 0-1 4; Rylin Scott 2 3-4 9; Luke DeLong 2 2-2 6; Nijel Hunter 8 0-4 17; Jace Brandt 3 1-3 7. Totals: 23 6-14 58.
3-point goals: Minium 3, Scott 2, Hunter.
Did not score: Isaiah Day, Chase Knarr.
Bloomsburg (5-14) 38
Dru Williams 2 6-8 10; Katrell Butler 1 0-0 2; Jacob Evans 6 2-5 16; Nasir Heard 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Harriot 1 3-3 5. Totals: 12 11-16 38.
3-point goals: Evans 2, Heard.
Did not score: Hughie Curran, Wyatt Broscious, Ben Schosky, Ryan Scherer, Cody Long, Will Moser.
Score by quarters
Milton;12;18;13;15 —58
Bloomsburg;11;11;4;12 — 38