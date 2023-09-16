HUGHESVILLE — Evan Yoder scored four goals and assisted on two others as the Black Panthers rolled in a HAC crossover.
Joel Langdon scored two first-half goals to jumpstart the Black Panthers (7-2). Yoder assisted on both of Langdon's goals and then scored two goals in each half.
Jonah Strobel made two saves to record a shutout for Milton.
Milton - 7 Hughesville - 0
1st Half
M: Joel Landgon (Evan Yoder), 4:22 M: Yoder (J. Landgon), 11:29: M: J. Langdon (Yoder) 15:21; M: Yoder (Caleb Langdon) 21:20.
Second half
M: C. Langdon (J. Langdon), 52:58; M: Yoder, 72:09; M: Yoder, 77:49.
Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel) 2; Hughesville (Jarrett Easton) 6. Corners: Milton 9-3.