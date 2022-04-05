MIFFLINBURG — The first score of the game came at the top of the fifth inning for Milton. The Black Panthers would then add on six more runs in the sixth inning to clinch the victory.
Emillie Miller recored 3 RBIs to go along with a two-hit game for Milton, which improved to 1-3 on the season after going winless in 2021.
Mifflinburg's lone run came at the bottom of the sixth inning. Kira Hackenberg went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats (0-3 overall and HAC-I).
Milton 7, Mifflinburg 1
Milton;000;016;0 — 7-11-1
Mifflinburg;000;001;0 — 1-8-4
WP: Miranda Hess; LP: Paige Stewart
Milton: Kiersten Stork, 3-for-5; Emily Miller, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Madelyn Nicholas, 3-for-4.
Mifflinburg: Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-3.