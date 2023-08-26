MILLVILLE — Dom Ballo and Joel Langdon each finished the game with a goal and two assists in Milton's win over Millville.
Aaron Treibley added a goal and an assist for Milton.
Evan Brokershire, Ethan Rhodes, Owen Rager, Tobin Strous and Evan Yoder all had goals for the Black Panthers.
Milton 7, Millville 1
First half
Mill - Evan Brokershire, 2:57; Milt - Aaron Treibley (Joel Langdon), 17:12; Milt - Ethan Rhodes (Dom Ballo), 19:40; Milt - Ballo (penalty kick), 37:31.
Second half
Milt - Langdon (Ballo), 62:27; Milt - Owen Rager (Treibley), 67:27; Milt - Tobin Strous (Langdon), 71:07; Milt - Evan Yoder (Trent Delong), 75:47.
Corners: Milton 12-1. Saves: Millville 5; Milton 3 (Jonah Strobel).