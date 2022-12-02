MILTON — Four players finished in double figures for the Black Panthers in a dominant victory in their own tournament.
Rylin Scott drained four of Milton's 13 triples, while Luke Delong and Xzavier Minium each drained three. Milton led 30-7 after the first quarter and 45-11 at halftime.
Milton 79, Millville 25
Milton 79
Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 9; Ashton Krall 0 1-2 1; Izayah Minium 1 0-0 3; Isaiah Day 1 0-0 2; Will Fridia 2 0-0 5; Rylin Scott 6 0-0 16; Luke DeLong 4 0-0 11; Nijel Hunter 4 2-3 11; Jace Brandt 7 5-10 19; AJ Wendt 1 0-2 2. Totals: 29 8-17 79.
3-point goals: Scott 4, DeLong 3, X. Minium 3, Frida, Hunter, I. Minium.
Did not score: Lucas Ditty, Chase Knarr, Michael Bickhart, Lucas Radke.
Millville 25
J.Fought 2 3-4 7; A.Weaver 3 3-6 9; T.Kraintz 2 1-2 5; N.Benedict 0 0-1 0; C.Reynolds 1 1-3 4. Totals: 8 8-16 25.
3-point goals: Reynolds.
Did not score: S.Johnson, A.Boyonesmez, B.Ferguson, Addison Lawton, Curtis Whitmayert.
Score by quarters
Millville;7;4;7;7 — 25
Milton;30;15;14;20 — 79