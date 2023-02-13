MIDDLEBURG — Nijel Hunter finishes with a team-high 17 points for the Black Panthers in the HAC-crossover win.
Jace Brandt added 16 points, while Xzavier Minim drained four triples and ended with 14 points for the Black Panthers (12-10).
Garrett Leitzel (25) and Noah Romig (22) each scored over 20 points for Mustangs in the loss. The duo also combined to knock down seven of the team's eight 3-pointers. Midd-West finishes the season with a 4-18 record.
Milton 80, Midd-West 56
Milton (12-10) 80
Xzavier Minium 4 2-2 14; Ashton Krall 2 1-4 5; Isaiah Day 1 0-1 2; William Fridia 2 2-4 7; Rylin Scott 3 0-0 9; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Nijel Hunter 6 3-4 17; Jace Brandt 6 4-5 16; Trent DeLong 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 14-22 80.
3-point goals: X.Minium 4, Scott 3, DeLong 2, Hunter 2, Fridia.
Did not score: Lucas Ditty, Gehrig Baker, Izayah Minium, Chase Knarr, Michael Bickhart, Lucas Radke.
Midd-West (4-18) 56
D'zani Coley 0 2-2 2; Connor Stoltzfus 1 0-0 3; Easton Erb 1 0-1 2; Garrett Leitzel 9 1-2 25; Noah Romig 7 7-8 22; Nash Grover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-13 56.
3-point goals: Leitzel 6, Romig, Stoltzfus.
Did not score: Trevor Sheaffer, Brandon Ferster.
Score by quarters
Milton;20;13;24;23 — 80
Midd-West;12;9;23;12 — 56