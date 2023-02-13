MIDDLEBURG — Nijel Hunter finishes with a team-high 17 points for the Black Panthers in the HAC-crossover win.

Jace Brandt added 16 points, while Xzavier Minim drained four triples and ended with 14 points for the Black Panthers (12-10).

Garrett Leitzel (25) and Noah Romig (22) each scored over 20 points for Mustangs in the loss. The duo also combined to knock down seven of the team's eight 3-pointers. Midd-West finishes the season with a 4-18 record.

Milton 80, Midd-West 56

Milton (12-10) 80

Xzavier Minium 4 2-2 14; Ashton Krall 2 1-4 5; Isaiah Day 1 0-1 2; William Fridia 2 2-4 7; Rylin Scott 3 0-0 9; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 8; Nijel Hunter 6 3-4 17; Jace Brandt 6 4-5 16; Trent DeLong 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 14-22 80.

3-point goals: X.Minium 4, Scott 3, DeLong 2, Hunter 2, Fridia.

Did not score: Lucas Ditty, Gehrig Baker, Izayah Minium, Chase Knarr, Michael Bickhart, Lucas Radke.

Midd-West (4-18) 56

D'zani Coley 0 2-2 2; Connor Stoltzfus 1 0-0 3; Easton Erb 1 0-1 2; Garrett Leitzel 9 1-2 25; Noah Romig 7 7-8 22; Nash Grover 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-13 56.

3-point goals: Leitzel 6, Romig, Stoltzfus.

Did not score: Trevor Sheaffer, Brandon Ferster.

Score by quarters

Milton;20;13;24;23 — 80

Midd-West;12;9;23;12 — 56

