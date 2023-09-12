COAL TOWNSHIP — Evan Yoder finished the HAC-I game by scoring a game-high four goals and dishing out two assists for the Black Panthers (5-1).
Joel Langdon scored the game's first three goals, while Dom Ballo scored twice and dished out an assist of his own.
Rhayn Henz saved 23 shots for Shamokin (0-4) in the loss.
Milton 9, Shamokin 0
First Half
M: Joel Langdon, 5:13; M: J. Langdon (Evan Yoder), 6:28; M: J. Langdon (Yoder), 16:08; M: Yoder (Caleb Langdon), 22:50; M: Dom Ballo, 36:10.
Second Half
M: Yoder (Ballo), 47:24; M: Yoder, 53:08; M: Yoder, 55:05; M: Ballo, 63:32.
Saves: Shamokin 23 (Rhayn Henz); Milton 0 (Jonah Strobel).