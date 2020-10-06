The Daily Item
MILTON — Two second-half goals broke open the game as Milton knocked off Shamokin, 3-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer action on Monday.
Seth Yoder scored off an assist by Dom Bello to give the Black Panthers (8-1 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) a lead with 25:10 left in the first half. The score remained 1-0 until Milton’s Carter Lilley scored off an assist from Conner Smith with 23:27 left in the game. Evan Yoder added an insurance goal off an assist from Cadyn Smith with 6:04 left in the game.
Dallas Scicchitano had eight saves for the Indians (0-5-2, 0-5-1).
Milton 3, Shamokin 0
First half
Milt-Seth Yoder (Dom Ballo), 25:10.
Second half
Milt-Carter Lilley (Conner Smith), 23:27; Milt-Evan Yoder (Cadyn Smith), 6:04.
Shots: Milt, 11-1. Corners: Milt, 11-3. Saves: Shamokin 8 (Dallas Scicchitano); Milton 1 (Tyler Flederbach).
n Southern Columbia 3,
Shikellamy 2
CATAWISSA — Aidan Laughlin scored two goals to lift the Tigers to the HAC crossover victory.
Jimmy Bender assisted on both Laughlin goals, which came five minutes apart in the first half. Owen Sosnoski also scored for the Tigers.
Ryan Williams scored both Braves goals — the first coming on a penalty kick with 9:58 left in the first half; the other assisted by Mason McAllister with 10:30 left in the game.
Southern Columbia 3, Shikellamy 2
First half
SCA-Aidan Laughlin (Jimmy Bender), 27:30; SCA-Laughlin (Bender), 22:45; Shik-Ryan Williams (penalty kick), 9:58; SCA-Owen Sosnoski (Alex Morrison), 4:46.
Second half
Shik-Williams (Mason McAlliser), 10:30.
Shots: SCA, 14-5; Corners: Shik, 3-1. Saves: Southern 3 (Savich Chapman); Shikellamy 9 (Ben Gross and Dylan Zechman).
n Lewisburg 10, Midd-West 1
LEWISBURG — Jack Dieffenderfer and Ben Liscum each scored four goals to power unbeaten Lewisburg in a HAC-I win.
The Green Dragons (9-0 overall, 8-0 HAC-I) led 5-1 at halftime thanks in large part to Dieffenderfer’s natural hat trick. Liscum added two assists.
Nick Eppley scored for Midd-West.
Lewisburg 10, Midd-West 1
First half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Alan Daniel), 0:59; L-Dieffenderfer, 8:59; L-Dieffenderfer (Ben Liscum), 11:29; MW-Nick Eppley, 22:00; L-Liscum, 30:06; L-Liscum, 37:26.
Second half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (James Koconis), 47:00; L-Carter Hoover (Liscum), 48:09; L-Liscum, 54:05; L-Liscum (Philip Permyashkin), 55:55; L-Dieffenderfer (Nick Passaniti), 59:12.
Shots: L 18-7. Corners: L 4-2. Saves: Midd-West 6 (Jack Horst); Lewisburg 6 (Tony Burns).
n Selinsgrove 7,
Jersey Shore 1
SELINSGROVE — Aiden Hunt, Josh Pontius and Nick Ritter each scored a pair of goals in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I victory.
The Seals broke open the game with five second-half goals.
Selinsgrove 7, Jersey Shore 1
First half
S-Josh Pontius, 11:38; JS-Breck Miller, 12:49; S-Nick Ritter, 30:52.
Second half
S-Noah Derr (Owen Magee), 53:26; S-Ritter (Mason Beaver), 57:03; S-Pontius (Derr), 63:01; S-Aiden Hunt (Pontius), 67:01; S-Hunt (Ryan Mengels), 72:57.
Shots: S 20-5. Corners: S 6-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Cole Catherman); Jersey Shore 13 (Logan Bailey).
n Danville 3,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Dameon White scored the game’s first two goals, and Danville forged a three-goal lead by halftime of its HAC-I win.
Kevin Dempsey followed White’s goals with one late in the half.
Danville 3, Central Mountain 1
First half
D-Dameon White (Evan Klinger), 12:06; D-White (Renzo Yuasa), 18:25; D-Kevin Dempsey (P.J. Cera), 36:32.
Second half
CM-Nate Brinker, 43:01.
Shots: D 14-2. Corners: D 8-1. Cards: Danville (White, 2nd half, 76:30, yellow). Saves: Danville 1 (Evan Haas); Central Mountain 8 (Cy Probst).
JV score: Danville 2-0.
n Greenwood 1, Juniata 0
MIFFLINTOWN — Avery Morder’s goal with three minutes remaining kept Greenwood unbeaten with a Tri-Valley League win.
Sam Myers assisted Morder’s game-winner for the Wildcats (7-0-1 overall, 5-0-1 TVL).
Greenwood 1, Juniata 0
Second half
G-Avery Morder (Sam Myers), 77:00.
Shots: G 18-9. Corners: G 4-1. Saves: Greenwood 7 (Tyler Sherman); Juniata 10 (Johnnie Dessin).
JV score: Greenwood 6-0.
n Williamsport 2,
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Jim Pombor scored both Williamsport goals in a HAC-I victory.
Kanon Keister made 13 saves for Mifflinburg.
Williamsport 2, Mifflinburg 0
First half
W-Jim Pombor (Thomas Harper), 8:00.
Second half
W-Pombor (Conner Poole), 45:00.
Shots: W 12-3. Corners: W 8-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 13 (Kanon Keister); Williamsport 2 (Elliot Wannop).
n Northumberland Chr. 2, Sullivan County 1
LAPORTE — Northumberland Christian rallied from an early deficit to win a nonleague game on goals by Henry McElroy and Daniel Hayner.
Cole Knauss assisted on Hayner’s game-winner for the Warriors (10-2-2).
Northumberland Christian 2,
Sullivan County 1
First half
SC-Riley King, 14:15; NC-Henry McElroy, 20:51.
Second half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Cole Knauss), 58:05.
Shots: NC 8-4. Corners: SC 13-4. Saves: Northumberland Christian 3 (Justin Ross); Sullivan County 6 (Owen Schweitzer).
n Saint Joseph’s Academy 6,
Meadowbrook Christian 1
MILTON — Samuel Yangula scored four times as St. Joseph Catholic Academy closed the nonleague match with six consecutive goals.
Michael Eager made 11 saves for Meadowbrook Christian.
Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6,
MMeadowbrook Christian 1
First half
MC-Gavin Millett (Tyler Stokes) 11:54; SJC-Samuel Yangula 19:55; SJC-Yangula 8.13; SJC-Luke Surovec 37:03.
Second half
SJC-Yangula 54:06; SJC-Nicholas Fisher 59:08; SJC-Yangula 29:45.
Shots: SJC 17-2. Corners: SJC 3-0. Saves: Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 1 (Isaac Bevilacqua); Meadowbrook Christian 11 (Michael Eager).