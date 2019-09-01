ELYSBURG — As Milton players and coaches gathered for a quick talk before overtime kicked off, one cry within the huddle was, ‘Do you guys remember what happened last year?’
Well, Carter Lilley was listening, and the sophomore recalled what took place 12 months ago. So, he made certain there wasn’t a repeat.
Lilley slipped a headball just inside the left upright with 3:06 gone in overtime — off Conner Smith’s kick from the left corner flag — propelling Milton to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Southern Columbia in a Heartland Conference boys’ soccer crossover match Saturday morning at Southern’s Fullmer Field.
“There was no one on me; I was wide open,” said Lilley, who began the match in a defensive midfield role. “I knew the ball was coming toward me and I just tried to step in front of it, maybe get it off, maybe hit it off the goalkeeper.”
Well, Lilley got just enough of it to lift Milton to sudden victory.
Smith scored an earlier goal for the Black Panthers (1-0), while goalkeeper Colton Loreman turned aside four shots. Milton turned the tables on the Tigers, who won 2-1 in overtime last year in the season opener.
Eli Rush scored the lone goal for the Tigers (0-1), as he bodied in an Aden Trathen free kick nearly 10 minutes into the second half that put Southern Columbia in front. The Tigers also picked up a four-save effort from keeper Savich Chapman.
Mere moments before Lilley’s goal ended the game, Milton had another potential game-winner thwarted as Chapman got just enough of Owen Yoder’s shot from the right wing and tapped it over the crossbar.
Lilley would not have had the chance to play hero, however, had Smith not deposited Owen Yoder’s cross just inside the left post at the 59:19 mark. Southern defender Tom Ziemba appeared to have a chance for a clearance, but the ball eluded him and hopped to Smith.
Ziemba came on a few minutes earlier when Ethan Haupt departed with some discomfort in one of his knees. Haupt had been Southern Columbia’s best defender to that point.
“(Haupt’s) a great quarterback back there,” Southern Columbia coach Dave Hall said. “He’s got good vision and his speed’s increased. You could just feel the (continuity) change.”
Southern Columbia jumped in front at 49:53 when Trathen sent a ball in front from well out on the right wing that Rush slipped past Loreman for the game’s first score.
Trathen had two chances snuffed out by Loreman in the first half, both off restarts. A third look, just after Smith’s equalizer, also was saved.
What Lilley’s finish provides is an early win for Milton, which finished 5-12-1 in 2018 — including 1-3-1 in OT.
“I really wanted to just at least get that first goal to tie it up, and I felt like we had the momentum from there on,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “I thought we possessed the ball pretty well and probably dominated that part, but not a lot of scoring opportunities. Going into overtime, I was like, ‘Guys, do you remember last year?’ They were like, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s see what it’s like to celebrate.’”
The Black Panthers did just that.
Hall said he was disappointed by his team’s inability to maintain possession for longer stretches.
“You always want to get the first one,” the Southern Columbia coach added. “I thought it was a good, hard, physical game (between) two pretty evenly-matched teams.
“We need to figure out how to get our energy level and our work rate a little higher.”
MILTON 2, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 1 (OT)
Second half
SC-Eli Rush (Aden Trathen), 49:53; M-Conner Smith (Owen Yoder), 59:19.
Overtime
M-Carter Lilley (Smith), 83:06.
Shots: SC, 7-6. Corners: M, 5-3. Saves: Milton 4 (Colton Loreman); Southern Columbia 4 (Savich Chapman).