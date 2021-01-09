The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE — The Milton boys basketball team won just two games a season ago. So when Hughesville rallied to take a three-point advantage to start the fourth quarter Friday night, the Black Panthers appeared headed to another loss.
However, Milton coach Ryan Brandt insisted in the preseason that this Black Panthers squad had offensive chops that last year’s squad didn’t have.
Milton scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including nine foul shots to ice the game, as the Black Panthers picked up a 61-58 win over the Spartans in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener for both teams.
Sophomore Jace Brandt led the way for Milton with 17 points, while Dillan Guinn-Bailey added 13 points, and Xzavier Minium chipped in 12 for the Black Panthers (1-0 overall and HAC-II).
Carter Cowburn scored 22 points to lead Hughesville (0-1 overall and HAC-II).
Milton 61, Hughesville 58
Milton (1-0) 61
Austin Gainer 1 2-2 5; Xzavier Minium 4 2-3 12; Carter Lilley 1 2-5 4; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Jose Oyola 3 2-3 8; Jace Brandt 7 2-5 17; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 4-5 13. Totals 21 14-23 61.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Gainer, Brandt, Guinn-Bailey.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Wade Young, Dale Mitchell.
Hughesville (0-1) 58
Nick Trevouledes 7 1-4 16; Dylan Bieber 3 0-2 8; Carter Cowburn 9 2-3 22; Trent Knarr 3 0-0 6; Luke Kaiser 0 1-2 1; Cam Fetterman 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 4-11 58.
3-point goals: Beiber 2, Cowburn 2, Trevouledes, Fetterman.
Did not score: Mike Dyling, Ethan Woolcock, Brady Snyder, Logan Kiess.
Score by quarters
Milton 19 12 9 21 — 61
Hughesville 15 13 15 15 — 58
n Danville 65, Shikellamy 37
SUNBURY — Dante Harward scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Ironmen to the HAC-I victory.
Harward knocked down six 3-pointers in the victory. He had 12 first-quarter points as Danville opened up an early 14-point lead. Jagger Dressler added 14 points for Danville (1-0 overall and HAC-I), which played without point guard K.J. Riley, still recovering from a football injury.
Sophomore Mason Deitrich had 12 points to lead the Braves (0-1).
Danville 65, Shikellamy 37
Danville (1-0) 65
Jagger Dressler 5 4-5 14; Zach Gordon 2 0-0 4; Mason Raup 1 0-1 3; Dante Harward 12 6-6 36; Aiden Witkor 2 0-0 4; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 10-12 65.
3-point goals: Harward 6, Raup.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Brandon Zimmerman, Damien White, Charlie Betz.
Shikellamy (0-1) 37
Cael Amerman 2 0-0 6; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Mason Dietrich 5 2-2 12; Nate Luciano 2 1-2 6; Davis Marshall 3 3-4 9; Colin Zechman 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-8 37.
3-point goals: Amerman 2, Luciano.
Did not score: Jacaree James, Scott Miller, Trey Wallace, Micah Zellers.
Score by quarters
Danville 21 16 13 15 — 65
Shikellamy 7 13 9 8 — 37
JV score: Dan, 54-51, OT. High scorers, Dan, Raup, 19; Shik, Zellers, 20.
n Montoursville 61,
Lewisburg 41
MONTOURSVILLE — Peyton Mussina hit four first-half 3-pointers as the Warriors built a double-digit halftime lead in the HAC-II contest.
Mussina finished with a career-high 28 points, while Landon Reeder added 14 points for Montoursville.
Jake Hernandez scored 24 to lead the Green Dragons.
Montoursville 61, Lewisburg 41
Lewisburg (0-1) 41
Jake Hernandez 9 4-4 24; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 1 2-2 5; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-1 3; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Sam Barrick 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-7 41.
3-point goals: Hernandez 2, Michaels, Wuerdeman, Barrick.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Khashaun Akins, Kadyn Magyar, Henry Harrison, Jack Blough.
Montoursville (1-0) 61
Dillon Young 2 3-4 8; Josh Burger 2 0-2 5; Peyton Mussina 10 3-6 28; John Schneider 1 0-0 2; Landon Reeder 5 2-6 14; Luke Ebbert 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 10-20 61.
3-point goals: Mussina 5, Reeder 2, Young, Burger.
Did not score: Isaiah Fenner, Nolan Kutney, Heath Jones, Kayden Cline.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 9 14 10 8 — 41
Montoursville 17 16 20 8 — 61
n Northumberland Chr. 59,
Juniata Christian 45
NORTHUMBERLAND — David King scored a game-high 18 points and had five assists and five steals as Northumberland Christian opened Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play with a win.
King made three 3-pointers, a total matched by Cole Knause, while Josh King hit a pair. Henry McElroy scored 16 points in the win, while Knause added 13.
Justin Ross pulled eight rebounds for the Warriors (1-1).
Northumberland Christian 59,
Juniata Christian 45
Juniata Christian (0-1) 45
Trey Tusing 2 1-2 6, Luke Shaffer 6 2-4 14, Owen Yorks 2 0-0 6, Anson Portzline 3 0-0 7, Nevin Yorks 5 2-4 12. Totals 28 5-10 45.
3-point goals: O. Yorks 2, Portzline, Tusing.
Did not score: None.
Northumberland Christian (1-1) 59
Josh King 3 0-0 8, David King 7 1-2 18, Cole Knause 5 0-0 13, Henry McElroy 7 1-4 16, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 2-6 59.
3-point goals: D. King 3, Knause 3, J. King 2, McElroy.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Luke Snyder.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian 7 15 11 12 — 45
Northumberland Chr. 18 15 19 7 — 59
Midd-West game postponed
MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West’s game against Bloomsburg in HAC-II play was postponed to Feb. 26.