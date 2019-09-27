MILTON — Tyler Hendershot scored with 19 minutes left for the only goal in Milton’s 1-0 nonconference boys soccer win over Muncy on Thursday.
Hendershot’s goal came off an assist from Carter Lilley.
Colton Loreman made five saves to get the shutout for the Black Panthers (7-3).
Milton 1, Muncy 0
Second half
Milt-Tyler Hendershot (Carter Lilley), 61:00.
Shots: Milt, 10-5. Corners: Milt, 7-3. Saves: Muncy 9 (Todd Modispaw); Milton 5 (Colton Loreman).
n Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Matt Gilfert scored a little less than nine minutes into the game to give the Seals an early lead in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
Kyle Ruhl and Owen Magee also scored for Selinsgrove. Cole Catherman made five saves for the Seals.
Ryder Maurer made eight stops for the Wildcats.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 0
First half
S-Matt Gilfert (Nick Ritter), 31:04; S-Kyle Ruhl, 13:24.
Second half
S-Owen Magee (Aidan Hunt), 14:07.
Shots: S, 12-5. Corners: S, 8-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Cole Catherman); Mifflinburg 8 (Ryder Maurer).
n Midd-West 7, Shamokin 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Nick Eppley and Nolan Stahl each scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to the HAC-II win.
Carter Knepp added a goal and three assists for Midd-West (9-1).
Midd-West 7, Shamokin 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley (Angus Strohecker), 4:00; MW-Eppley (Carter Knepp), 8:59; MW-Nolan Stahl (Knepp), 19:25; MW-Stahl (Knepp), 23:29; MW-Aiden Steininger (Eppley), 29:30.
Second half
MW-Conner Erdley (Chase Strohecker), 3:45; MW-Knepp (Eppley), 7:00.
Shots: MW, 21-1. Corners: MW, 20-1. Saves: Midd-West 1; Shamokin 14.
n Lewisburg 7,
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — Ben Liscum scored a pair of goals in a 12-second span to turn a 2-1 halftime lead into a 4-1 Green Dragon advantage midway through the second half of the HAC-II contest.
Liscum finished with four goals, and Anthony Bhangdia scored three for Lewisburg (9-0-1).
Alex Hazzoum scored the only goal for the Defenders.
Lewisburg 7, Warrior Run 1
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 31:17; L-Bhangdia (Josh Nicholls), 11:30; WR-Alex Hazzoum (penalty kick), 7:59.
Second half
L-Liscum (penalty kick), 22:38; L-Liscum, 22:26; L-Liscum, 8:53; L-Liscum, 7:22; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 4:36.
Shots: L, 17-11. Corners: WR, 5-4. Saves: Lewisburg 6 (Tony Burns); Warrior Run 7 (Keegan Jenkins).
Game suspended by fog
ELYSBURG — An enormous shroud of fog that covered almost all of the field prevented Southern Columbia and Bloomsburg from going any further than the 17th minute.
The referees called for a delay at the 16:35 mark to see whether visibility would improve, but the HAC-III contest was suspended after that short respite and will be picked up at date and time to be determined.
Southern (3-6, 0-3) was chasing its fourth consecutive victory, while Bloomsburg (3-4, 1-2) was hoping to put a stop to a four-game slide.