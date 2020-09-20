COAL TOWNSHIP — Milton took the first five spots in the boys race, and five of the first six places in the girls race to earn a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I cross-country sweep on Saturday.
Timothy Marvin won the boys race in 17:33 for the Black Panthers. Chase Bilodeau was second in 17:45, four seconds ahead of teammate Brody Bender. Santino Carapellucci was the first Indian to cross the finish line, completing the course in 18:55.
On the girls side, Milton senior Karenza Musser won in 22:28. Emma East was second in 22:53.
Shamokin senior Aubrey Shultz placed fifth in 23:53.
Boys
Milton 15, Shamokin 48
1. Timothy Marvin (M) 17:33; 2. Chase Bilodeau (M) 17:45; 3. Brody Bender (M) 17:49; 4. Ryan Bickhart (M) 18:43; 5. Nathan Barnett (M) 18:50; 6. Santino Carapellucci (S) 18:55; 13. Anthony Feudale (S) 22:22; 14. Owen Amato (S) 22:22; 15. Jace Shipe (S) 23:16; 17. Brandon Rogers (S) 24:53.
Girls
Milton 16, Shamokin 43
1. Karenza Musser (M) 22:28; 2. Emma East (M) 22:53; 3. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 23:01; 4. Mercedez Farr (M) 23:41; 5. Aubrey Shultz (S) 23:53; 6. Aliana Ayala (M) 24:09; 7. Katlyn Brunson (S) 24:44; 9. Kate Amato (S) 26:07; 10. Kayla Harvey (S) 27:08; 12. Gina Carapellucci (S) 28:51.