SUNBURY — Milton edged Shikellamy and Warrior Run to go undefeated in a boys cross-country quint meet Tuesday.

The Black Panthers topped the host Braves, who went 3-1, by one point. Milton bested Warrior Run — which was led by racewinner Damein Moser — by three points.

On the girls side, Lauren Trapani won the race to lead Warrior Run to a sweep. The Defenders took four of the top six spots, with a pair of Shikellamy runners also placing in the top six.

BOYS

Milton 27, Shikellamy 28

Shikellamy 15, Bloomsburg 48

Milton 26, Warrior Run 29

Milton 16, Shamokin 45

Shikellamy 26, Warrior Run 29

Milton 15, Bloomsburg 48

Warrior Run 17, Shamokin 42

Warrior Run 17, Bloomsburg 38

Shikellamy 15, Shamokin 47

Bloomsburg 24, Shamokin 37

Individual results

1. Damein Moser (WR) 16:52; 2. Tanner Walter (M) 17:20; 3. Carter Ballier (Shik) 17:43; 4. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:57; 5. Brody Bender (M) 18:17; 6. Nolan Reynolds (Shik) 18:25; 7. Eric Dixon (Shik) 18:29; 8. Tim Marvin (M) 18:43; 9. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:48; 10. Chase Bilodeau (M) 18:52; 11. Micah Zellers (Shik) 19:21; 12. Nathan Hixson (Shik) 19:39; 13. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 19:50; 14. Brandon Newcomer (M) 19:57; 15. Josh Woodley (B) 20:00; 16. Jason Wood (WR) 20:02; 17. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:14; 19. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:33; 23. Coby Walmsley (B) 20:55; 24. Ronen Serrano (B) 21:09; 25. Connor Yost (B) 21:12; 27. Eric DuBartel (B) 21:33; 35. Wade Alleman (Sham) 24:15; 41. Gavin Balchunas (Sham) 28:22; 42. Elijah Basious 28:44.

GIRLS

Shikellamy 21, Milton 34

Shikellamy 18, Bloomsburg 43

Warrior Run 17, Milton 42

Milton 18, Shamokin 39

Warrior Run 23, Shikellamy 35

Milton 18, Bloomsburg 38

Warrior Run 15, Shamokin 49

Warrior Run 15, Bloomsburg 49

Shikellamy 18, Shamokin 39

Shamokin 24, Bloomsburg 33

Individual results

1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:12; 2. Macy Carper (Shik) 20:45; 3. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:49; 4. Emma Miller (WR) 20:51; 5. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:31; 6. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:38; 7. Leah Walter (M) 21:55; 8. Ariane Raymond (M) 22:51; 9. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 23:11; 11. Anna Weber-Loomis (B) 23:26; 12. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 23:27; 13. Bri Hennett (Shik) 23:28; 14. Emma Strausser (Shik) 23:28; 15. Melia Raker (Shik) 24:19; 16. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 24:45; 17. Becca Mensch (B) 24:49; 18. Karenza Musser (M) 25:02; 20. Emma East (M) 25:12; 21. Gracie Nazih (Sham) 25:17; 23. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:41; 24. Katelyn Brunson (Sham) 25:53; 30. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 27:33; 31. Lily Leh (B) 28:08; 32. Myah Stackhouse (B) 28:39; 43. Maggie Hosler (B) 33:02.

Lewisburg boys, girls win

JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg’s girls claimed the top three spots and nine of the first 12 in a quint-meet sweep of Southern Columbia, Jersey Shore, Loyalsock and Central Mountain.

Hannah Mirshahi (21:41.6), Olivia Beattie (21:47.4) and Delaney Humphrey (21:52.9) finished more than seven seconds ahead of the field to pace the Green Dragons.

Anabelle Peck was Southern Columbia’s top finisher, placing fifth in 20:40.7.

Lewisburg’s boys swept the quint-meet, with the closest team result a 20-41 win over Loyalsock.

GIRLS

Lewisburg 17, Jersey Shore 46

Lewisburg 17, Southern Columbia 46

Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50

Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 50

Southern Columbia 25, Jersey Shore 31

Southern Columbia 15, Loyalsock 50

Central Mountain 27, Southern Columbia 30

Jersey Shore 15, Loyalsock 50

Central Mountain 24, Jersey Shore 35

Central Mountain 15, Loyalsock 50

Individual results

1. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:41.6; 2. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:47.4; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:52.9; 4. Abby Gerst (JS) 21:59.7; 5. Annabelle Peck (SC) 20:40.7; 6. Maggie Daly (L) 20:53.6; 7. Samantha Wakeman (L) 22:55.2; 8. Alexa Binney (L) 23:14.0; 9. Anna Batkowski (L) 23:20.7; 10. Kira Bedi (L) 23:34.8; 11. Emma Trendinnick (Loy) 23:40.0; 12. Grace Walsh (L) 23:42.0; 13. Fatima Koba (CM) 23:56.8; 14. Maddie Jones (CM) 23:57.4; 15. Hadley Hager (JS) 23:57.9; 16. Liberty Justice-Dean (L) 24:40.8; 17. Emma Freeman (L) 25:17.8; 18. Heather Cecco (SC) 25:19.8; 19. Ellyn Naumen (CM) 25:29.0; 20. Ally Barvitskie (SC) 25:30.3; 21. Grace Evans (L) 25:46.3; 22. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 25:47.2; 23. Autumn Garmin (CM) 25:49.8; 24. Kylie Hager (JS) 25:58.4; 25. Gianna Dressler (CM) 26:07.4; 26. Megan Kendall (Loy) 26:10.7; 27. Gabrielle Rosenberg (L) 26:25.9; 28. Amaya Davis (L) 26:33.5; 29. Abby Wolfe (CM) 26:46.9; 30. Rachel Hall (CM) 27:02.5; 31. Asha Hohmuth (L) 27:03.1; 32. Kate Pollard (SC) 27:03.10; 33. Sophia Freeman (L) 27:06.3; 34. Myley Bartman (JS) 27:26.4; 35. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 28:01.7; 36. Catherine Lavelle (CM) 28:53.2; 37. Maggie Adams (Loy) 29:47.3; 38. Leslie Shadle (JS) 31:37.1; 39. Serena Gunn (JS) 31:48.3; 40. Kiran Bedi (L) 32:02.3; 41. Leanne Miller (CM) 34:32.5; 42. Sydney Redman (CM) 36:18.6.

BOYS

Lewisburg 15, Jersey Shore 47

Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 48

Lewisburg 20, Loyalsock 41

Lewisburg 16, Central Mountain 47

Southern Columbia 27, Central Mountain 31

Loyalsock 22, Southern Columbia 35

Jersey Shore 22, Southern Columbia 35

Loyalsock 21, Central Mountain 40

Jersey Shore 23, Central Mountain 35

Jersey Shore 28, Loyalsock 28*

*won based on sixth place

Mifflinburg boys

split tri-meet

HUGHESVILLE — Hughesville ran to the top five places on its home course to beat Mifflinburg and Montoursville. Tyler Foltz’s sixth-place finish led the Wildcats to a 19-39 win over Montoursville.

Mifflinburg 19, Montoursville 39

Hughesville 15, Mifflinburg 47

Hughesville 15, Montoursville 48

Individual results

1. Hunter Foust (H) 17:29; 2. Ryan Bahr (H) 18:01; 3. Kenny Draper (H) 18:51; 4. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:29; 5. Logan Long (H) 19:33; 6. Tyler Foltz (Mif) 19:46; 7. Jeremiah Suoloff (Mont) 19:58; 8. Caiden Puderbach (H) 19:59; 9. Daniel Reimer (Mif) 20:12; 10. Coen Riegner (H) 20:15; 11. Carson Brubaker (Mif) 20:18; 12. Izaak Grodotzke (Mif) 20:25; 13. Cam Fetterman (H) 20:58; 14. Harrison Abram (Mif) 21:11; 15. Alex McWilliams (Mont) 21:41; 16. Josiah Schans (Mont) 22:00; 17. Beau Draper (H) 22:02; 18. Layne McCormick (H) 22:11; 19. Dominic Dorman (Mif) 22:13; 20. Jack Watkins (Mont) 23:21; 21. Reese Moon (H) 23:36; 22. Nolan Emerick (H) 23:46; 23. Alex Miller (Mif) 24:05; 24. Adam Webster (Mont) 24:11; 25. Simon Bennage (H) 24:15; 26. Nick Bragalone (H) 24:46; 27. Austin Gray (H) 25:02; 28. Omar Whitting (Mif) 25:16; 29. Ethan Berger (H) 25:55; 30. Michael Lesher (Mif) 26:20; 31. Seth Kilbourn (H) 27:18; 32. Cameron Heimbach (Mif) 28:23.

Tags