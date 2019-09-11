The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Milton edged Shikellamy and Warrior Run to go undefeated in a boys cross-country quint meet Tuesday.
The Black Panthers topped the host Braves, who went 3-1, by one point. Milton bested Warrior Run — which was led by racewinner Damein Moser — by three points.
On the girls side, Lauren Trapani won the race to lead Warrior Run to a sweep. The Defenders took four of the top six spots, with a pair of Shikellamy runners also placing in the top six.
BOYS
Milton 27, Shikellamy 28
Shikellamy 15, Bloomsburg 48
Milton 26, Warrior Run 29
Milton 16, Shamokin 45
Shikellamy 26, Warrior Run 29
Milton 15, Bloomsburg 48
Warrior Run 17, Shamokin 42
Warrior Run 17, Bloomsburg 38
Shikellamy 15, Shamokin 47
Bloomsburg 24, Shamokin 37
Individual results
1. Damein Moser (WR) 16:52; 2. Tanner Walter (M) 17:20; 3. Carter Ballier (Shik) 17:43; 4. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:57; 5. Brody Bender (M) 18:17; 6. Nolan Reynolds (Shik) 18:25; 7. Eric Dixon (Shik) 18:29; 8. Tim Marvin (M) 18:43; 9. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:48; 10. Chase Bilodeau (M) 18:52; 11. Micah Zellers (Shik) 19:21; 12. Nathan Hixson (Shik) 19:39; 13. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 19:50; 14. Brandon Newcomer (M) 19:57; 15. Josh Woodley (B) 20:00; 16. Jason Wood (WR) 20:02; 17. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:14; 19. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:33; 23. Coby Walmsley (B) 20:55; 24. Ronen Serrano (B) 21:09; 25. Connor Yost (B) 21:12; 27. Eric DuBartel (B) 21:33; 35. Wade Alleman (Sham) 24:15; 41. Gavin Balchunas (Sham) 28:22; 42. Elijah Basious 28:44.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 21, Milton 34
Shikellamy 18, Bloomsburg 43
Warrior Run 17, Milton 42
Milton 18, Shamokin 39
Warrior Run 23, Shikellamy 35
Milton 18, Bloomsburg 38
Warrior Run 15, Shamokin 49
Warrior Run 15, Bloomsburg 49
Shikellamy 18, Shamokin 39
Shamokin 24, Bloomsburg 33
Individual results
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:12; 2. Macy Carper (Shik) 20:45; 3. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:49; 4. Emma Miller (WR) 20:51; 5. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:31; 6. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:38; 7. Leah Walter (M) 21:55; 8. Ariane Raymond (M) 22:51; 9. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 23:11; 11. Anna Weber-Loomis (B) 23:26; 12. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 23:27; 13. Bri Hennett (Shik) 23:28; 14. Emma Strausser (Shik) 23:28; 15. Melia Raker (Shik) 24:19; 16. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 24:45; 17. Becca Mensch (B) 24:49; 18. Karenza Musser (M) 25:02; 20. Emma East (M) 25:12; 21. Gracie Nazih (Sham) 25:17; 23. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:41; 24. Katelyn Brunson (Sham) 25:53; 30. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 27:33; 31. Lily Leh (B) 28:08; 32. Myah Stackhouse (B) 28:39; 43. Maggie Hosler (B) 33:02.
Lewisburg boys, girls win
JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg’s girls claimed the top three spots and nine of the first 12 in a quint-meet sweep of Southern Columbia, Jersey Shore, Loyalsock and Central Mountain.
Hannah Mirshahi (21:41.6), Olivia Beattie (21:47.4) and Delaney Humphrey (21:52.9) finished more than seven seconds ahead of the field to pace the Green Dragons.
Anabelle Peck was Southern Columbia’s top finisher, placing fifth in 20:40.7.
Lewisburg’s boys swept the quint-meet, with the closest team result a 20-41 win over Loyalsock.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 17, Jersey Shore 46
Lewisburg 17, Southern Columbia 46
Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50
Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 50
Southern Columbia 25, Jersey Shore 31
Southern Columbia 15, Loyalsock 50
Central Mountain 27, Southern Columbia 30
Jersey Shore 15, Loyalsock 50
Central Mountain 24, Jersey Shore 35
Central Mountain 15, Loyalsock 50
Individual results
1. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:41.6; 2. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:47.4; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:52.9; 4. Abby Gerst (JS) 21:59.7; 5. Annabelle Peck (SC) 20:40.7; 6. Maggie Daly (L) 20:53.6; 7. Samantha Wakeman (L) 22:55.2; 8. Alexa Binney (L) 23:14.0; 9. Anna Batkowski (L) 23:20.7; 10. Kira Bedi (L) 23:34.8; 11. Emma Trendinnick (Loy) 23:40.0; 12. Grace Walsh (L) 23:42.0; 13. Fatima Koba (CM) 23:56.8; 14. Maddie Jones (CM) 23:57.4; 15. Hadley Hager (JS) 23:57.9; 16. Liberty Justice-Dean (L) 24:40.8; 17. Emma Freeman (L) 25:17.8; 18. Heather Cecco (SC) 25:19.8; 19. Ellyn Naumen (CM) 25:29.0; 20. Ally Barvitskie (SC) 25:30.3; 21. Grace Evans (L) 25:46.3; 22. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 25:47.2; 23. Autumn Garmin (CM) 25:49.8; 24. Kylie Hager (JS) 25:58.4; 25. Gianna Dressler (CM) 26:07.4; 26. Megan Kendall (Loy) 26:10.7; 27. Gabrielle Rosenberg (L) 26:25.9; 28. Amaya Davis (L) 26:33.5; 29. Abby Wolfe (CM) 26:46.9; 30. Rachel Hall (CM) 27:02.5; 31. Asha Hohmuth (L) 27:03.1; 32. Kate Pollard (SC) 27:03.10; 33. Sophia Freeman (L) 27:06.3; 34. Myley Bartman (JS) 27:26.4; 35. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 28:01.7; 36. Catherine Lavelle (CM) 28:53.2; 37. Maggie Adams (Loy) 29:47.3; 38. Leslie Shadle (JS) 31:37.1; 39. Serena Gunn (JS) 31:48.3; 40. Kiran Bedi (L) 32:02.3; 41. Leanne Miller (CM) 34:32.5; 42. Sydney Redman (CM) 36:18.6.
BOYS
Lewisburg 15, Jersey Shore 47
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 48
Lewisburg 20, Loyalsock 41
Lewisburg 16, Central Mountain 47
Southern Columbia 27, Central Mountain 31
Loyalsock 22, Southern Columbia 35
Jersey Shore 22, Southern Columbia 35
Loyalsock 21, Central Mountain 40
Jersey Shore 23, Central Mountain 35
Jersey Shore 28, Loyalsock 28*
*won based on sixth place
Mifflinburg boys
split tri-meet
HUGHESVILLE — Hughesville ran to the top five places on its home course to beat Mifflinburg and Montoursville. Tyler Foltz’s sixth-place finish led the Wildcats to a 19-39 win over Montoursville.
Mifflinburg 19, Montoursville 39
Hughesville 15, Mifflinburg 47
Hughesville 15, Montoursville 48
Individual results
1. Hunter Foust (H) 17:29; 2. Ryan Bahr (H) 18:01; 3. Kenny Draper (H) 18:51; 4. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:29; 5. Logan Long (H) 19:33; 6. Tyler Foltz (Mif) 19:46; 7. Jeremiah Suoloff (Mont) 19:58; 8. Caiden Puderbach (H) 19:59; 9. Daniel Reimer (Mif) 20:12; 10. Coen Riegner (H) 20:15; 11. Carson Brubaker (Mif) 20:18; 12. Izaak Grodotzke (Mif) 20:25; 13. Cam Fetterman (H) 20:58; 14. Harrison Abram (Mif) 21:11; 15. Alex McWilliams (Mont) 21:41; 16. Josiah Schans (Mont) 22:00; 17. Beau Draper (H) 22:02; 18. Layne McCormick (H) 22:11; 19. Dominic Dorman (Mif) 22:13; 20. Jack Watkins (Mont) 23:21; 21. Reese Moon (H) 23:36; 22. Nolan Emerick (H) 23:46; 23. Alex Miller (Mif) 24:05; 24. Adam Webster (Mont) 24:11; 25. Simon Bennage (H) 24:15; 26. Nick Bragalone (H) 24:46; 27. Austin Gray (H) 25:02; 28. Omar Whitting (Mif) 25:16; 29. Ethan Berger (H) 25:55; 30. Michael Lesher (Mif) 26:20; 31. Seth Kilbourn (H) 27:18; 32. Cameron Heimbach (Mif) 28:23.